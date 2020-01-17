12G (Standard) Solutions Market To 2026 Reporting And Evaluation Of Recent Industry Developments

12G (Standard) is a standardized digital video interface, designed to support videos having larger frame rates, higher resolution, and color accuracy. It has the capability to transfer roughly 12 gigs per second. 12G Serial Digital Interface (SDI) enables handling of deep color 4K/Ultra HD signals and high frame rate over a single cable, including up to 100/120 frame per second (fps). It is majorly used in broadcasting studios, live events, live and on set venues in order to reduce cable complexity, and troubleshooting the glitches. Furthermore, with the help of 12G-SDI, videos can be easily transformed from an analog 6 MHz bandwidth signal to a 12 Gbps digital data stream.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50427

Presently, key vendors are focused on R&D activities, with an aim to offer highly advanced, integrated, and powerful technologies and solutions. For instance, in 2016, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), a broadcasting company based in South Korea, introduced its recent 12G-SDI infrastructure-enabled mobile production truck, which has the capability to support ultra-high-definition (UHD) production.

The global 12G (standard) solutions market is driven by rise in demand for 12G Serial Digital Interface (SDI) among mobile production companies in order to simplify their onsite production activities. Additionally, increase in demand for Ultra High Definition (UHD) content production and its effective transmission are anticipated to boost the demand for 12G (standard) solutions across the world. Rise in need for advanced and efficient video solutions among television broadcasting companies is another factor accelerating the demand for the global 12G (standard) solutions market.

Continuous development in the media and broadcast industry is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the 12G (standard) solutions market during the forecast period. In addition, growing transition from analog to digital transmission is also driving the growth of the 12G (standard) solutions market across the globe. However, high cost associated with the deployment of 12G (standard) solution is a crucial factor hampering the growth of the global 12G (standard) solutions market. Furthermore, rapid changes in the broadcasting technology market and changing consumer behavior are the other key factors restraining the growth of the 12G (standard) solutions globally.

Request to access Market Data 12G (Standard) Solutions Market

The global 12G (standard) solutions market can be segmented based on application, distribution channel, industry, and region. Based on application, the global 12G (standard) solutions market can be bifurcated into stadiums and venues, digital buildings, live events, and broadcasting studios. On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into direct and in-direct distribution channels. In terms of industry, the market can be classified into hospitality, media and entertainment, healthcare, education, and others.

In terms of region, the global 12G (standard) solutions market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The 12G (standard) solutions market in North America is estimated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rise in demand for high definition video content among consumers in the region. Therefore, broadcasters are focusing on improving their services in terms of content quality and converging of production and distribution of content. In order to achieve this, certain advanced technologies are being implemented by broadcasters. Asia Pacific is anticipated to present significant opportunities to the 12G (standard) solutions market in the near future. Demand for 12G (standard) solutions in the region is primarily generated from countries, such as, India, China, and Japan.

Major players operating in the global 12G (standard) solutions market include Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Belden Inc., OPTCORE, Extron Electronics, AJA Video Systems, Inc., Semtech Corporation, Altera Corporation, and Xilinx, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer