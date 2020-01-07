(2019-2024) Diabetic Food Market Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Diabetic Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global diabetic food market size is currently expanding at a steady rate. Diabetes is a metabolic condition in which the patient’s blood glucose levels increase due to inadequate insulin production or inappropriate response to insulin. It nearly doubles the risk of heart diseases and heightens the chances of developing mental health disorders such as depression. To prevent or control this condition, patients across the globe are opting for a diabetic diet, a healthy-eating plan consisting of rich nutrients, and low fats and calories. It generally includes baked sweet potatoes, fruits and vegetables, nuts, fishes, low-fat dairy products, and whole grains such as oatmeal, millet and brown rice. Nowadays, several companies are offering products which have been clinically tested for diabetics, such as snacks, sugar-free pre-mix drinks, and sugar substitutes.

Global Diabetic Food Market Trends:

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 425 million people across the globe had been diagnosed with diabetes in 2017. Studies from different parts of the world have established that a diabetic diet, combined with physical activity and lifestyle modification, helps in preventing or delaying the onset of diabetes as well as aids in managing the condition. Further, rising awareness about diabetes and the preventive measures that can be taken against it have encouraged the demand for diabetic food. Moreover, there has been an increase in investments being made by the leading players in research and development (R&D) to manufacture food products with reduced sugar content. For instance, Mondelez International, an American multinational confectionery, food, and beverage company, is funding the Research, Development & Quality (RDQ) network to create a wide range of diabetic food products without compromising on their taste and quality. Looking forward, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Bakery Products

2. Dairy Products

3. Confectionery Products

4. Beverages

5. Snacks

6. Spreads

7. Others

Based on the product type, the report finds that beverages currently represent the most popular type of diabetic food. Some of the other product types include bakery products, dairy products, confectionery products, snacks and spreads.

Market Breakup by End Consumers:

1. Childrens

2. Adults

On the basis of the end consumers, the market has been categorized into children and adults. At present, diabetic food is mostly consumed by adults across the globe.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Drug Stores/Pharmacies

3. Grocery Stores

4. Online Stores

5. Others

The market has been segregated based on the distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, drug stores/pharmacies, grocery stores, online stores and others. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the leading distribution channels, holding the majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, North America exhibits a clear dominance in the global diabetic food market. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

