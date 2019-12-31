(2019-2027) Cold Pressed Juice Market – Developing Trends, Comprehensive Insights, Massive Growth & Industry Survey : Global Market Reports

Research Nester recently added a report on Cold Pressed Juice Market to its database that gives an in-depth insight into the INDUSTRY including the market size, value, growth, market players, segments and growth drivers for the market. The report offers market forecast for the period 2019-2027 and provides an accurate analysis of market growth prospects based on the current and historical data. The research methodology of this report includes both primary and secondary research. It mainly studies the trends and developments in the Cold Pressed Juice Market and provides information on business strategies, growth opportunities and challenges that are prevalent in the market scenario.

The global cold pressed juice market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 8.16% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by category into organic and conventional cold pressed juice. The market is further segmented by type into fruits, vegetables and blends. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into store based and non-store based.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold largest share in the market owing to the change in the preference of consumers and rise in the population. Developing countries, such as, India, Japan and China are expected to contribute largely to the regional market growth. Increase in investments by the market players is likely to create huge opportunities in the regional market. New products have been launched in the region for instance, RAW Pressery launched almond milk in different variants such as coffee, cacao and turmeric.

This beverage is 100% vegan and lactose-free, and is obtained from almonds that are sourced directly from farms and it doesn’t contain chemicals, sugar and preservatives. North America region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on account of increasing cases of obesity and diabetes. Growing awareness among people regarding health benefits and growth in the health and nutrition sector is likely to propel the manufacturing companies to launch organic beverages For instance, 7 Eleven – one of the producer of Cold Pressed Juice added three new flavors in their product portfolio including pomegranate, melon and blackberry and are 100% single-juice varieties.

Major highlights of this report include:

It provides a detailed analysis of the Cold Pressed Juice Market based on various identification approaches such as SWOT analysis, value chain analysis and PESTEL analysis among others.

A number of graphs, tables and visual representation of statistics present in the report make it easy to comprehend and assess the data.

The report discusses growth prospects, trends and developments for various industry verticals for the forecast period.

In addition to these, the various challenges faced by the INDUSTRY along with the strategies to be adopted in order to ensure business growth are analyzed in this report.

Analysis of major market players consists of:

Company profiling that consists of company overview, financials, mergers, acquisitions and risk analysis for every major company for MARKET is provided in the report. Information on rival companies, suppliers, consumers and the competition in industry is provided on the basis of Porter’s five forces analysis. Moreover, financial data including sales, profits and revenue generated by every key market player is discussed in the report in detail.

The key players of cold pressed juice market are:

KEY PLAYERS

PepsiCo Naked Juice Company, Coca Cola / Odwalla, Hain Blue Print Inc., Starbucks / Evolution Fresh, Suja Life, LLC, Pressed Juicery, Juice Generation, Florida Bottling, Drink Daily Greens, Liquiteria.

Regions covered by this report include:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

