Advanced Distribution Automation Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Siemens, ABB, General Electric, Cisco

Advanced distribution automation refers to system and components used to measure, monitor and control electrical loads on distribution systems. It provides real-time adjustment to generation, changing loads, and failure conditions of the advanced distribution automation system. Market players are focusing on technological developments to improve service quality, reliability, and operational efficiency. For instance, ABB engaged in robotics, power, heavy electrical equipment and automation technology providers started offering their distribution automation products, smart substation control, and protection device SSC600 and all-in-one protection and control relay REX640. Further, increasing demand from emerging countries driving the demand for advanced distribution automation system.

Siemens (Germany),ABB (Switzerland),General Electric (United States),Schneider Electric (France),Eaton (Ireland),Cisco (United States),Xylem (United States) ,ABB (Switzerland) ,S&C Electric Co. (United States),Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (United States)

Market Trend

Technological Advancement in the Communication Technologies

Emphasizing On IoT Technologies in Advanced Distribution Automation System

Market Drivers Upgradation of Conventional Distribution Infrastructure Owing To Rising Need for Energy Efficiency

Increasing Government Initiatives for Digitization of the Distribution System

Market Challenges High Initial Installation Cost of Advanced Distribution Automation System

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Lack of Standardization in Communication Infrastructure

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Advanced Distribution Automation Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Advanced Distribution Automation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Public Utility, Private Utility), Utility (Public Utility, Private Utility), Communication Technology (Wireless Technology (Radiofrequency (RF) Mesh, Cellular Network, Others), Wired Technology (Power Line Carrier (PLC), Optic Fiber, Ethernet, Others)), Component (Field Device (Voltage Regulator, Smart Meter, Smart Sensor, Automated Capacitor, Remote Fault Indicator, Smart Relay, Smart Recloser, Others), Software & Services)

The regional analysis of Global Advanced Distribution Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

