Lime Sulfur Market : Poised To Expand At A Robust Pace By 2023

Diacetone acrylamide (DAAM) is a vinyl functional monomer that possesses appropriate solubility, having reactivity ratio capable comonomers for forming copolymers and polymers. Carbonyl groups of diacetone acrylamide readily link with major amines such as adipic dihydrazide. The reaction proceeds quickly due to which it is non-hazardous and environmentally-friendly. This is makes it vital in a wide range of applications. Diacetone acrylamide is used in various applications such as in epoxy resins, coatings, personal care products, and as a gelatin substitute.

Epoxy resins are thermosetting polymers due to which they are resistant to high temperature and corrosive chemical activities. These resins are categorized into two types: waterborne epoxy resins and oil-based epoxy resins. Epoxy resins are used in the manufacture of plastic coatings, printing inks, and wood coatings. Water-based epoxy resins are also used as binders in cement and mortars, adhesives, and oil drilling for solidifying sandy surfaces. However, the largest end-users of waterborne epoxy resins are automotive and construction industries. Waterborne epoxy resins are used in the manufacture of automotive coating. Epoxy resins are used as additives and binders due to their permanent hardening property. Automobile coating protects vehicles against pollution and drastic weather conditions. Additives such as stearates, enamel pastes, and silver pastes are used along with waterborne epoxy resins to improve the performance of automobile coatings. Additives in presence of resins provide a glossy look to the vehicle. Epoxy resins are used as additives and binders in concrete-key ingredient of the construction industry. Demand for epoxy resins is increasing considerably due to substantial growth in the construction industry. Some of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world are present in Europe. Demand for waterborne epoxy resins is the second-largest in Europe. Hence, demand for diacetone acrylamide is expected to be high in epoxy resins.

Diacetone acrylamide is also widely employed in coatings. Rising demand for non-hazardous, eco-friendly, low VOC green coatings, is anticipated to boost the demand for waterborne coatings in the next few years. In addition, growth in construction and automotive industries is fueling the demand for these coatings. However, rising consumption of other green substrates such as powder coatings is expected to slow down the growth of the coatings market. North America accounted for the largest share in the industry for waterborne coatings. However, market growth in the future is expected to be from emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and is expected to follow a similar trend within the forecast period owing to the expansions by the key manufacturers in emerging economies such as India and China in the region. These factors are expected to contribute significantly towards growing consumption of diacetone acrylamide for coatings in the next few years.

Diacetone acrylamide is used in personal care products. For instance, 10 to 15% of diacetone acrylamide is employed in hair gels. Skincare and hair care are the largest segments present in the personal care industry. These segments jointly accounted for over 50% of the total revenue generated by the personal care industry in 2011. Skincare products include face creams, hand and body lotions, sun care products, and facial treatment products. On the other hand, the hair care treatment market includes shampoos, conditioners, and serums. Changing lifestyle and increase in disposable income of consumers, particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, are projected to drive the personal care industry. This, in turn, is anticipated to raise the demand for skincare and hair care products. Thus, demand for diacetone acrylamide is expected to increase in the personal care industry.

Some of the key players in the diacetone acrylamide market include Nippon Kasei Chemical Co.,Ltd., KH Neochem Co., Ltd., Vinati Organics Limited, and Metals Kingdom Industry Limited.

