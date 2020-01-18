Meibography Market: Business Overview and Global Development Trends

Meibomian glands play a vital role in the production of tear, and the dysfunction of these glands leads to evaporative dry eye disease. Meibography is an imaging technique designed specifically for the in vivo visualization of meibomian glands’ morphology. Meibography techniques are primarily divided into contact and non-contact techniques. Severity of the meibomian gland dysfunction is classified into four grades where grade 0 is an ideal level depicting proper functioning, and grade 4 denotes the highest level of evaporative eye dryness which significantly impacts the quality of the patient’s life. Changing environmental conditions, increasing pollution, and significant use of electronic devices such as laptops and mobiles are the key factors leading to dry eye syndrome and meibomian gland dysfunction.

Innovations in the design of products leading to portable structures along with advancements such as enhanced contrast of color images, wireless connectivity, and network database access are drivers which are driving the growth of the global meibography market in 2016. The emerging players operating in the global meibography market are focus on addressing the unmet medical needs to detect the key underlying cause of dry eye disease so as to provide the optimal solution to the meibomian gland dysfunction.

Increasing incidence of dry eye disease, technological innovations in the imaging analysis, and awareness among ophthalmologists and optometrists for the proper detection of meibomian gland dysfunction are the factors which are expected to boost the growth of the global market for meibography during the forecast period. However, availability of other alternative tests to detect the dry eye syndrome is expected to restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The global meibography market has been segmented on the basis of imaging technique, disease indication, end-user, and region. In terms of imaging technique, the market is categorized into infrared meibography, laser confocal meibography, and optical coherence tomographic meibography. The image analysis of meibography is done either by meiboscore method or meibograde method. The image analysis is based on several parameters such as non-invasive tear film break-up time, redness, conjunctival folds, tear meniscus, tear osmolarity, interferometry, blink dynamics, and others.

Based on disease indication, the market is bifurcated into low delivery or obstructive-type meibomian gland dysfunction and high delivery or seborrheic-type meibomian gland dysfunction. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into ophthalmology clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on region, the global meibography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global meibography market during the forecast period due to high cost of treatment and establishment of adequate reimbursement policies in the region. The Asia Pacific market is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as large patient pool and improvement in health care infrastructure that allows the use of advanced imaging techniques for evaluation of meibomian gland dysfunction.

The generation of database which includes the imaging analysis of different patients at different grades of meibomian gland dysfunction serves as a large opportunity for the global meibography market as this database could enable ophthalmologists and optometrists to accurately diagnose the dry eye syndrome by comparing the observations in the database, and documenting their findings related to the success of different treatment methods. The pipelines of major market players operating in the global meibography market are rich with innovations. These are likely to turn into growing approvals from regulatory authorities for the diagnosis of meibomian gland dysfunction during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global meibography market include TearScience (Johnson & Johnson Vision); OCULUS, Inc.; bon Optic Vertriebsges. mbH; Box Medical Solutions; Topcon Corporation, Mibo Medical Group, and SBM Sistemi srl.

