Standard Intravenous Administration Sets Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study

Standard intravenous administration sets comprise a broad range of components to fit various medical needs. These sets have widespread use in infusion needs and nutritional support. Standard IV administration sets are engineered to provide support of blood type or fluid type products, offering wide range of options for physicians.

Read Report Overview –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/standard-intravenous-administration-sets-market.html

A standard IV administration set generally consists of a sterile, pre-filled container of fluid made up of glass or plastic material, a sterile long tube with a cock to regulate the flow of fluid, a connector to attach the access device, and a Y-injection site. The sets are manufactured to meet the general specifications of IV sets, which minimize the risk of exposure to all hazardous contaminants during administration.

High safety profile of standard IV administration sets, intuitive designs, cost-effectiveness, and availability of tubes of different lengths for better patient mobility are the major factors expected to drive the global standard IV administration sets market during the forecast period. However, rise in incidence of manual medication errors and stringent regulatory policies for product approval are projected to restrain the market from 2017 to 2025.

Request a PDF Brochure on Standard Intravenous Administration Sets Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35996

The global standard IV administration sets market can be segmented based on end-user. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and home care. Hospitals accounted for maximum market share in 2016, owing to the technological advancements in medical care, safe & easy to use standard IV administration sets, and increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe.

However, the home care segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to increase in adoption rate of ready-to-use standard IV administration sets and rise in geriatric population. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and surge in demand for technologically advanced medical care are the major factors attribute to the dominance of the hospitals segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global standard IV administration sets market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for significant market share in terms of revenue in 2016, due to strategic presence of key players and rise in government expenditure on health care in the U.S. and Canada.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2017 to 2025 driven by cost-effectiveness of standard IV administration sets and entry of emerging local & regional players in the region. However, rise in investment by public and private players in health care in the U.S. and increase in prevalence of chronic injuries are the major factors attributed to North America’s dominance during the forecast period.

Request for a Discount on Standard Intravenous Administration Sets Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35996

The global standard IV administration sets market is fragmented, with numerous small and mid-size manufacturers. Key players operating in the market are Q Core Medical Ltd., Poly Medicure Limited, B. Braun Medical Ltd., Baxter, SOLMED, Vioser SA, Teva Medical Ltd., Moore Medical LLC, ClinLabNavigator, Hospira (a Pfizer company), Codan US, Doran International, among others. Incorporation of technologically advanced features in products and adoption of acquisition or collaboration strategies to expand geographical reach are the strategies followed by the key companies to stay ahead of the competition.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer