5G NR Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | Qualcomm, Ericsson, ZTE, AT&T, China Mobile, NTT DOCOMO, SK Telecom, Telstra, Vodafone

Global 5G NR Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 5G NR (New Radio) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

5G New Radio (NR) access technology is a part of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) architecture that is composed of LTE evolution. A variety of complementary technologies will enable 5G NR supported systems including massive MIMO, advanced LPDC, TDD sub-frame, network slicing, and Millimeter Wave (mmWave) radio frequency.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Qualcomm, Ericsson, ZTE, AT&T, China Mobile, NTT DOCOMO, SK Telecom, Telstra, Vodafone

This study considers the 5G NR (New Radio) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

eMBB

uRLLC

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Telecom and IT

Government

Education

Health Care

Iindustry

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 5G NR (New Radio) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of 5G NR (New Radio) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 5G NR (New Radio) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 5G NR (New Radio) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 5G NR (New Radio) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global 5G NR (New Radio) by Players

4 5G NR (New Radio) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global 5G NR (New Radio) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Qualcomm

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered

11.1.3 Qualcomm 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Qualcomm News

11.2 Ericsson

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered

11.2.3 Ericsson 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Ericsson News

11.3 ZTE

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 5G NR (New Radio) Product Offered

11.3.3 ZTE 5G NR (New Radio) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ZTE News

11.4 AT&T

