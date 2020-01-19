Alcohol Packaging Market: Company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Snapshot

This report provides forecast and analysis of the alcohol packaging market on global level. It provides actual data of 2016 along with estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on global alcohol packaging consumption pattern across the globe. It includes drivers and restraints of the global alcohol packaging market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for alcohol packaging manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of global alcohol packaging manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by material type, packaging type, application, and region.

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Segmentation

The report includes consumption of alcohol packaging and the revenue generated from sales of alcohol packaging across the globe and key countries. By packaging type, alcohol packaging market is segmented into primary and secondary packaging. Primary packaging segment is further segmented into bottles, cans, bag-in-box, liquid brick carton, growlers and pouches. By application, alcohol packaging market is segmented into beer, wine, spirits, and others (ciders, FAB). By material type alcohol packaging market is segmented into glass, metal, plastic, and paper & paperboard.

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Research Methodologies

Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of alcohol packaging by packaging type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The alcohol packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional alcohol packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of alcohol packaging in the different regions. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the alcohol packaging market by regions. Global market numbers by packaging type, by application, and by material type have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The same has also been validated from top-down approach.

Global Alcohol Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key Players of the global alcohol packaging market are WestRock LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group, Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Owens Illinois Inc., Berry Global, Inc., DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Nampak Ltd., Vidrala S.A., Intrapac International Corporation, Beatson Clark Ltd., and BA Glass Germany GmbH.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer