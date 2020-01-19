Asia Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is expected to reach US$ 7,053.03 Mn in 2027 | CAGR of 9.8%

The Asia Pacific medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach US$ 7,053.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,079.23 Mn in 2018. The medical equipment maintenance market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019-2027. The market is driven by factors such as, growth of the medical tourism industry and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. However, stringent regulatory policies may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Medical tourism is one of the driving factors that is leading to the growth of medical equipment maintenance in the Asia Pacific region. With increasing costs of manufacturing against their practices, the medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. The developing economies in the region are expected to be the crucial factor in offering better and profitable growth opportunities for the major players to expand their business and geographic reach. The patients travel to the countries due to the use of sophisticated and advanced medical technology products, devices, and equipment. Medical tourism takes place in cases where surgeries and medical care are required.

The developing countries in the Asia Pacific are known to provide a better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. Factors such as cutting-edge equipment, low prices, and infrastructure have encouraged visitors to get a medical check-up or treatment done in an Asian country. Countries such as Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and India have a well-established medical tourism industry. Foreign patients are primary revenue generators for private hospitals in these countries. Their share held almost 40-55 percent of the private hospitals’ revenue in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. In India, medical tourism accounted for nearly 25 percent of revenue, whereas in South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan, it accounted for almost 10-15 percent of the country’s revenue.

In 2016, the medical tourism sector in Asia-Pacific provided treatment for around 10 million patients and generated almost US$16 to19 Bn (i.e., 15-17 billion euros) in revenues. For instance, in India, more than 4 million medical tourists visited for treatment in 2016, generating about US$4 Bn (i.e., 4 billion euros) in health care revenues. Similarly, in Thailand, around 3.5 million foreign patients spent more than US$4 Bn (i.e., 4 billion euros) on health care in 2016. In Singapore, medical tourism generated for almost US$1.7Bn (i.e., 1.6 billion euros) with almost 900,000 patients being treated in 2016. Countries in Asia have also undertaken measures to accelerate the growth of the medical tourism industry. For instance, during September 2018, AirAsia Indonesia and Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) entered into a partnership to promote Penang as Malaysia’s top healthcare tourism destination. Through the partnership, AirAsia will offer flight discounts to MHTC customers, and would also include discounts on medical check-up and non-medical bills by showing their boarding pass. These strategies are expected to lead to the growth of the medical tourism industry, which is further anticipated to drive the market for medical equipment market during the forecast period.

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device Type

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Other Medical Equipment

By Service Type

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Service Organizations

In-House Maintenance

Company Profiles

Stryker

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Edward Lifesciences

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Aramark Services, Inc.

Althea

