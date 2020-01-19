Asphalt Mixing Plants Market Growth Rate by 2026 – Top Key Vendors, Trend, Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges and Forecast

Asphalt Mixing Plants Market Overview:

Global Asphalt Mixing Plants Market was valued at USD 6.6 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.25% to reach USD 7.3 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

Leading players covered in the Asphalt Mixing Plants market report:



Speedcrafts

SPECO

NIKKO

GP Gunter Papenburg

LINTEC Germany

Benninghoven

ASTEC Industries

Marini

Ammann Group Holding

Beston (Henan) Machinery Company

NFLG

Capious Roadtech

Parker Plant

Atlas Industries

Kaushik Engineering Works

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology

SANY Group

CEI Enterprises