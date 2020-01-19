Automatic Car Wash Machine Market 2019 – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

As per the information from International Car Wash Association (ICA), there are approximately 80,000 car wash locations in Europe. In Europe, majority of the car wash locations are controlled by the medium to larger sized petroleum companies. Also, in the matured market of Europe and individual prefers to go for a professional car wash instead of washing it himself/herself. Cost of land is quite high in Europe and therefore the convenience store owners have implemented in-bay automatics car wash systems at their places. The in-bay automatics car washes solve issues regarding space constraints and act as separate profit centers at the C-store locations. The C-stores include supermarkets, hypermarket stores and shopping malls. Additionally, the petroleum and gasoline operators also implement in-bay automatics car washes in a bid to provide value-added services to their customer. These factors are expected to drive the growth of automatic car wash machine market.

The factor which is a restraint for the market of Automatic Car Wash Machine is related to logistics department in some countries of the world. Also, nature of military operations is uncertain. It rely on standard formulas and précised calculations. On the other side, modernization and improvement in logistics in terms of procurement, transportation, suppliers by far reaching technology will create more opportunities for this market.

Leading Key Players:

Autec, Inc.

Carolina Pride Car Wash Systems & Solutions

Coleman Hanna

MacNeil Wash Systems

Motor City Wash Works

PECO Car Wash Systems

Prestige Car Wash Equipment

WashTec AG

Washworld, Inc.

The global Automatic Car Wash Machine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automatic Car Wash Machine market based on types, modes of transportation and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Automatic Car Wash Machine market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer