Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts 2027

Automotive Intelligent Lighting: Introduction

Rise in preference for active safety features in automotive has steered the development of intelligent lighting. Presently, a transition has been witnessed in automotive industry where vehicles are getting shifted from conventional lighting system to smart, advanced, and more intelligent automotive lighting.

Automotive intelligent lighting enhances light distribution from the headlights as per vehicle driving circumstances. Depending on vehicle steering input and speed, the automotive intelligent lighting points the low-beam headlights toward the direction the chauffeur intends to drive. While adjusting the illumination during switching lights on and off, the automotive intelligent lighting uses artificial intelligence.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market

Automotive intelligent lighting redirects low-beam headlamp units in accordance with the vehicle speed and steering angle at night to improve visibility during cornering

Driving a vehicle has become a safer operation with the advent of automotive intelligent lighting, as it assists the driver in case of poor visibility in extreme weather conditions by optimizing the distribution of light according to the requirement

Automotive intelligent lighting is a part of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that changes the vehicle lighting pattern during a drive on a winding road in order to compensate for the road curvature, thereby enhancing night visibility. This is projected to augment the demand for automotive intelligent lighting in the near future.

Increase in support through stringent government safety regulations across the world to integrate safety automotive features such as ADAS in vehicles supplemented with rise in road fatalities due to poor night vision is anticipated to foster the automotive intelligent lighting market during the forecast period

Automotive intelligent lighting consists of high intensity discharge headlamp ballast, body leveling sensor, angular sensor, actuators, control module, and headlamp turning driving mechanism. The linkage within these equipment is compulsory, this in turn, makes it a complex system to operate and an expensive affair.

LED Segment to Witness High Demand

Based on technology, the global automotive intelligent lighting market can be classified into LED, halogen, and xenon. The LED segment accounted for prominent share of the market in 2018 and is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) consume less energy compared to other options and are significantly more efficient than the conventional ones fitted in automotive

Continuous decline in cost of LED lighting for automotive coupled with its multiple applications in vehicle interior lighting is prompting and encouraging the automakers to incorporate intelligent lighting for automotive using LED

Adaptive Headlight Segment has Significant Growth Potential

In terms of product type, the global automotive intelligent lighting market can be segregated into adaptive headlight and intelligent ambient lighting

Adaptive headlight segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be primarily attributed to its application to offer superior visibility during night time.

Adaptive headlight improves the control and visibility in the focused direction and provides low beams lighting distribution according to the movement of steering wheel during cornering or turning at various speeds at night. This is projected to boost the segment growth in the near future.

Europe to Lead Global Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market

In terms of region, the global automotive intelligent lighting market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is projected to witness substantial demand for automotive intelligent lightings between 2019 and 2027. The safety norms and policies pertaining to passenger safety set by the European regulatory bodies such as ‘Euro Standards’ are expected to become tighter in the near future. This is likely to mandate the automakers to integrate ADAS in the vehicles produced, thereby encouraging the growth of automotive intelligent lighting during the forecast period. Moreover, presence of top automakers and OEMs, availability of components, and development of precise and advanced products in the region are boosting the growth of automotive intelligent lighting in Europe.

