Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market 2019-2025 | Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

Instantaneous of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Business process outsourcing (BPO) is defined as a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of a specific business process to a third-party service provider.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a subset of outsourcing that involves the contracting of the operations and responsibilities of specific business related functions, typically IT related, to a third party service provider. This process usually involves multi-year, lucrative contracts between the client firm and service provider firm. Often, the employees of the service provider firm working for the client firm are incorporated in the client firm. Off-shoring, which is delegating work to a company based in another country is widely carried out by many global companies. Another similar outsourcing activity called Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) functions on similar lines with the exception that highly critical tasks that involve skill, knowledge, education and expertise are outsourced to third party service providers. Types of services carried out by BPOs include administration, finance and accounting, human resources, payment services, logistics and distribution, customer support, etc. Types of services carried out by KPO include intellectual property research for patent applications, legal and medical services, training, market research, business research, consultancy, research and development, etc. BPO finds applications in many verticals such as manufacturing, telecommunications, technology, banking, insurance and finance services, retail and healthcare among others.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ HR

⦿ Procurement

⦿ F&A

⦿ Customer Care

⦿ Logistics

⦿ Sales & Marketing

⦿ Training

⦿ Product Engineering

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market for each application, including-

⦿ BFSI

⦿ Manufacturing

⦿ Healthcare

⦿ Retail

⦿ Telecom

⦿ Others

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

