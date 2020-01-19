Calcium Ascorbate Market Incredible Potential Examined In New Market Research Report 2017 – 2027

Calcium ascorbate is odorless white to slightly yellow colored crystalline powder. It is a combination of vitamin C i.e. ascorbic acid and calcium carbonate used as a nutritional supplement. It can be utilized as an excellent buffered source of Vitamin C as it does not create gastric irritation in sensitive persons. Calcium ascorbate provides vitamin C, which is primary antioxidant of the body. It is popular among the athletes and for those with swallowing difficulties as calcium ascorbate can be readily soluble in drinks and food. The North America calcium ascorbate market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by Western Europe calcium ascorbate market. Whereas, APEJ account for relatively high volume share in global calcium ascorbate market with significant growth rate.

Some of the important factor fuelling the growth of global calcium ascorbate market include growing food and beverages industry and high demand for nutraceuticals across the globe. The vitamin C is an essential factor for the cardiovascular system, immune system, healthy bones and teeth, and decreases the chances of occurrence of cancer due to its antioxidant property by lowering free radical formation in the body. This, in turn, resulted in driving the growth of global calcium ascorbate market.

The macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on global calcium ascorbate market include growing health consciousness of consumers, increasing population, changing consumer lifestyle, the rapid rate of urbanization, and increasing domestic income. Increasing ascorbic acid and calcium carbonate prices is one of the restraining factor for global calcium ascorbate market over the forecast period. The company manufacturing calcium ascorbate products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to high demand for food supplements over the forecast period. Companies have a significant opportunity in global calcium ascorbate market through collaboration with end-users i.e. food supplement manufacturers.

By geographies, the global calcium ascorbate market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, North America dominates the global calcium ascorbate market in terms of value, owing to a significant revenue share of nutraceuticals market. Western Europe is followed by North America in the global calcium ascorbate market, attributed to rapidly rising demand for heath supplements across the region. The APEJ is expected to account for relatively high volume share in the global calcium ascorbate market, owing to rapidly changing lifestyle of the consumer across the region.

Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global calcium ascorbate market. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have moderate opportunity for calcium ascorbate market, owing to growing economy. Overall, the outlook for the global calcium ascorbate market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Few players of calcium ascorbate market include Now Foods, Jiangxi Congcongle Food Industry Co., Ltd., Zhong Ya Chemical, Sabinsa Corporation, Penta International, Kraft Chemical, Farbest-Tallman Foods, ECSA Chemicals, Atlantic Chemicals, American International Chemical, and AIDP, Inc.

