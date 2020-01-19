Camu Camu Extract Market Overview And In-Depth Analysis With Top Key Players 2017 – 2027

Camu Camu extracts are packed with high amount of Vitamin C which is very high as compared to Oranges and it is considered as the next great superfood in the food and beverage market. Camu Camu extracts are obtained from Camu Camu fruit which contains 5% to 6% of vitamin C. Camu Camu extract have high demand in the market due to its high Vitamin C concentration. Camu Camu extract is packed with high amount of antioxidants and vitamins C, therefore, it holds the high demand in the food market. It is a superfood because it is consumed to boost immunity, it increases longevity, cures fatigue, has the anti-ageing effect and keep cold and flu under check.

Camu Camu extracts market is majorly segmented on the basis of form as Powder, pulp, dry and Juice. Camu Camu extracts can be extracted in the powdered form and use to make beverages, instant drinks, cosmetics, personal care and shakes. Camu Camu extracts is also used widely in herbal tea products. Camu Camu extracts are also being used in the ice cream market. Camu Camu extract powder can be used as sprinkling powder for food and salad. Camu Camu extract powder is the most favored form used in the market it can be made easily and is easy to use as well. Camu Camu extract powder market constitutes major market as compared to pills and juice. Juice are available but have a shorter shelf life so must be consumed within defined period.

Camu Camu extracts market is further segmented on the basis of nature of origin as Organic, Non-organic and Modified. Organic and GMO free Camu Camu extract is in high demands in the market due to high standard of safety. In this modern world people are extremely concerned about the health therefore consumers in the market prefer organic and GMO free Camu Camu extract.

On the basis of regions, Camu Camu extract market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, Eastern and Western Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. In regional markets, Latin America is the largest market as Camu Camu extracts are majorly manufactured here followed by Japan, Asia-pacific region, Middle-East and Africa, Northern and Western Europe. Camu Camu extract ensures better health and vitality in humans to keep their lifestyle healthy which has increased global market demand of Camu Camu extracts by many folds this helps the manufacturers to achieve great turnovers. Hence, the global Camu Camu extract market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

The global Camu Camu extract market driving due to increasing demand for Camu Camu among consumers’ as it has many health benefits. The changing market trends have encouraged manufacturers to produce improved and high-quality products keeping this in mind manufacturers are focusing on the product which is more beneficial for the market. Camu Camu extracts are very beneficial for the people suffering from weak immunity, frequent cold, and flu, dull skin, fatigue at young and old age as it contains the high percentage of vitamin C. All these factors are driving force for the Camu Camu extract market globally. Making them available in countries where Camu Camu extracts can’t be manufactured is also a driving force for the Camu Camu extract market. Possible restraints of Camu Camu extract market are the availability of the product globally, high demand and cost of the poduct which is quite high.

Some the key players which are identified during the research for Camu Camu extract are Yerbalatina phytoactives, Zana, Ancient purity, kiva, Fruitrients, and Hanoju. These companies are in the competitive market so marketing strategies are expected to increase revenues in the coming years to gain better profits and deliver quality products.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer