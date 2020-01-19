Cellular Confinement Systems Market Do You Want To Know the New Business Trend For Coming Year?

Cellular Confinement Systems Market: Introduction

Cellular confinement systems were first developed by the U.S. Army in the 1970s in order to construct roads and airstrips on soft soil and under wet weather conditions. These systems are also known as geocells.

Cellular confinement systems are three-dimensional mats that resemble a honey comb structure and are made of high density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester or other polymeric alloys. Geocells are mainly used in the construction sector in the areas related to earth reinforcement, slope protection, channel protection, load support, and tree root protection.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Cellular Confinement Systems Market:

High growth in construction & infrastructure sector across the globe and increasing urbanization in some developing countries are major drivers for the expansion of the cellular confinement systems market. Most of the developed countries have enacted regulations regarding erosion control and sustainable infrastructure development. Such guidelines and initiatives are boosting the cellular confinement systems market.

Increasing utilization of cellular confinement systems for water conservation projects, growing demand for polyester and polymeric alloy based cellular confinement systems, and development of nano-fibre based and lightweight cellular confinement systems are additional factors that drive the market

Low awareness regarding cellular confinement systems amongst infrastructure developers in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil, hinders the market. Furthermore, availability of substitute products such as geo-grids and geo-membranes restrains the global cellular confinement systems market.

High Density Polyethylene Segment and Earth Reinforcement Application Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities:

The global cellular confinement systems market can be segmented in terms of material, applications, and region

Based on material, the market can be divided into high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene, polyester, and other materials. The HDPE material segment of the market is projected to grow at a fast CAGR during the forecast period mainly due to its performance and outstanding characteristics such as chemical resistance, aging resistance from powerful stresses of weather, ultraviolet protection, high durability, and inherent flexibility.

In terms of application, the global cellular confinement systems market can be classified into earth reinforcement, slope protection, railways & roadways, and others. In terms of application, the earth reinforcement segment accounted for major market share in 2018. In terms of revenue, railways & roadways segment is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. Growing need for connecting various cities, towns, and villages is expected to boost the railways and roadways sector, which in turn, is expected to propel the market.

North America Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Cellular Confinement Systems Market:

Based on region, the global cellular confinement systems market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global market in 2018. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period owing to strict government policies & regulations and rapidly growing infrastructure. The U.S. is a key consumer of cellular confinement systems in the North America region

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for cellular confinement systems in various developing countries including India, China, and Malaysia mainly due to increasing activities in construction & infrastructure sector.

Europe is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period owing to swift industrial development and regulations from the government. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Market:

The global cellular confinement systems market is highly concentrated, with the top players accounting for approximately 40%–45% share of the market. A few key players operating in the global cellular confinement systems market are:

Strata Systems

PRS Geo-Technologies

Presto Geosystems

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

TMP Geosynthetics

Terram Geosynthetics

BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao

GEO Products, LLC

