Cereal Extract Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2027

Cereal extract processing method is used to produce starch from cereals and other plants. This starch can be used to make human food, animal feed, or used for industrial purposes as well. In the cereal extract market, grains such as wheat, rice, corn, oat, rye, barley, and sorghum are used. Starch is a carbohydrate stored in plants, and is an important part of the human diet. Cereals are a rich source of starch their pure form or as flour. In recent years, sales of cereals have slowed down because of the high amount of sugar and preservatives used in them. Consumers look for breakfast options that provide more proteins and ensure satiety. However, the cereal extract market is growing because of wholegrain offerings without sugar, unique tastes, super ingredients, and preference for natural and clean products. Increase in adoption of convenience food and rising health conscious are likely to drive the demand for breakfast cereals over the forecast period.

Rising Health Awareness Boosts the Growth of Cereal Extract Products

Increasing awareness of consumption of highly nutritious food is primarily driving the growth of the cereal extract market. Due to e-commerce and retail industries, many manufacturers can sell popular brands in all locations including rural areas. The middle-class group in Asia-Pacific is rapidly adapting western food habits and contributing to the increasing cereal extract market growth. Moreover, increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts who require healthy food on a regular basis is also helping boost the cereal extract market. Many companies use unique cereal manufacturing techniques and offer different flavors so any person can select flavor as per his/her requirement. Companies also provide cereals with zero addition of sugar and preservatives and all-natural ingredients, which help increase the sales of cereal extract. Many consumers feel hot cereal can take time to eat, and doesn’t satiate hunger for a long time. So, ready-to-eat and nutritious cereal bars and biscuits are available in the market, further propelling the growth of the cereal extract market.

Cereal Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the cereal extract market are Marico Limited, B & G Foods Inc, Baggrys India Ltd, The Kellogg’s Company, General Mills Inc, Post Holding Inc, Private Label, Quaker, Pepsico Inc, Nestle S.A, Alara Wholefoods Ltd, Attune Foods, Bobs Red Mill Natural Food, and Back To Nature Foods Company LLC.

Opportunities for Cereal Extract Market Participants

Companies in the cereal extract market offer different flavors like honey, apple, almonds, etc. In North America and Europe all flavors are available, but in Asia-Pacific, limited flavors are found. This gives North American and European companies lucrative opportunities to enter the Asia Pacific cereal extract market. Cereals have a lot of demand in industries as raw materials. Use of cereals as a raw material in nonfood products includes as cellulose to make straws in the paper industry, flour for manufacturing sticking pastes, industrial alcohol, and wheat gluten for core binders in the casting of metal. These can increase the sales in the cereal extract market. Companies can introduce cereal products in different colors, shapes, and flavors to attract kids, which will help the cereal extract market grow. In today’s fast-paced world, there is great demand for ready-to-eat cereal bars, cookies, and biscuits which are available in few flavors. So, companies can come up with fresh new flavors to capitalize on the opportunities in the cereal extract market.

