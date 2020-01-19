Chocolate Glazes Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2027

Market Outlook

A glaze in the food industry is a coating of glossy, smoothie, and often sweet substance applied to the food products by dripping, dipping, or with a brush. Chocolate glazes are the glazes which are used in bakery and confectionery products to make their appearance fresh and shiny. Chocolate glazes are used mostly on the topping donuts and pastries. In traditional French bakeries mirror chocolate glazes are very popular, which makes the cake glossier, that objects reflect on the surface. Chocolate glazes are made by different ingredients, some chocolate glazes contain confectioner’s sugar with chocolate powder and some contains gelatin, vanilla syrup, butter, and cocoa powder. Since chocolate glazes are becoming an important ingredient in the baked products, the demand for the same is increasing among the bakery and confectionery products manufacturers. Hence, by considering the increasing application of the chocolate glazes in the food industries, it is expected that the chocolate glazes market would grow positive in the near future.

Growing Demand for Chocolate Glazes among Consumers

The chocolate glazes find its application in various bakery and confectionery products, such as cakes, pastries, donuts, cookies, ice creams, candies, and sweet chocolates. Growing technologies and social networking have made things easy, by that a trend of baking the product at home has started. Many people globally bake different products such as cake and pastries at home. Hence, a huge demand for chocolate glazes is created by consumers. Also, the growing number of bakeries and confectioneries in emerging countries like India has created the demand for chocolate glazes. So, by these factors, it is expected that the demand for chocolate glazes would be high in the near future.

Global Chocolate Glazes: Key Players

Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of chocolate glazes are Puratos, Dawn Food Products, Inc., BAKBEL EUROPE s.a., Rich Graviss Products Pvt. Ltd., Crosse & Blackwell, Callebaut, David Evans Foods, Puget Consumers Co-op., IREKS GmbH, Aadhya International, Crust ‘n’ Crumb Food Ingredients Pvt. Ltd , Town & Country Fine Foods Ltd, More Industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the chocolate glazes as the demand for the product is growing in the beverage and food industries.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Growing per capita income has a great impact on the lifestyle of consumers. Also, Urbanization has changed the eating habits of consumers globally. Consumers are opting premium and delicious food items. The demand for baked and confectioner’s products has increased in the past few years owing to the trend of daily parties and celebrations, which have a significant impact on the chocolate glazes market. In addition, the growing number of bakeries and confectioneries globally is significantly impacting the chocolate glazes market as it is used in many baked foods and confectionery products to make their appearance rich, smooth, and glossy. Also, the demographic of young generation like to explore new flavor and attractive products which would additionally have a significant impact on the chocolate glazes market, as chocolate glazes make cakes and other baked products more attractive and gorgeous. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the number of bakeries and confectioneries are increasing; hence new players should focus on these regions as the demand for chocolate glazes is high in these regions. Also, the demand for bakery products in the Asia Pacific, mostly in India is increasing on a large extent which would have a significant impact on the chocolate glazes market. By considering the above factors, it is expected that the chocolate glazes market will grow positive during the upcoming years.

