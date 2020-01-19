Commercial Food Warming & Holding Equipment Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 20.2 Bn by 2027

Commercial Food Warming & Holding Equipment Market: Introduction

According to a new market report pertaining to the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market published by Transparency Market Research the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market is anticipated to reach a volume of 7,312 thousand units by 2027. The commercial food warming & holding equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027, in terms of volume. Growth of the commercial food warming & holding equipment market can be attributed to the increasing number of full service restaurants and quick service restaurants globally. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the leading commercial food warming & holding equipment market during the forecast period.

Growth in Retail Stores to Drive Commercial Food Warming & Holding Equipment Market

In the past few years, major retailers expanded their market footprint in developing countries, such as India and China, to capitalize on the growing consumer spending power in these countries. Retail markets in developing regions are highly fragmented and unorganized. However, changing lifestyle, along with improving macroeconomic scenario has led to a significant rise in the number of organized retail stores worldwide.

Rapid growth of the organized retail sector is characterized by the rising number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, delis, etc. which is expected to boost the expansion of the overall food chain. This, is likely to boost the overall sales of the commercial food warming & holding equipment.

Commercial Food Warming & Holding Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global commercial food warming & holding equipment market has been segmented in terms of product, end user, and region. Based on product, the commercial food warming & holding equipment market has been classified into holding equipment, warming equipment, meal delivery carts, and merchandisers. Among products, the holding equipment segment dominated the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market in 2018. The holding equipment segment has been sub-classified into holding cabinets, proofing cabinets, and refrigerators & chillers. The warming equipment segment has been sub-categorized into steam tables and food wells, countertop food warmers, fry dump stations or warmers, strip warmers, and banquet carts and heated banquet cabinets. The merchandiser segment has been sub-divided into heated display cases and refrigerated display cases.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=69648

In terms of end user, the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market has been categorized into full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, hotels, airports, railways, hospitals, schools, and supermarkets & delis

Commercial Food Warming & Holding Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market has been divided North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific led the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market accounting for a substantial share in 2019, with China, India, and Japan being the major markets in the region. The commercial food warming & holding equipment market in Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant shares, has also been included as part of the regional analysis for the commercial food warming & holding equipment market.

Commercial Food Warming & Holding Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market. Key players profiled in the report include Middleby Corporation, Dover Corporation, Welbilt Inc.( Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc.), Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hatco Corporation, Victor Manufacturing Ltd., Ali Group S.r.l., MKN Maschinenfabrik Kurt Neubauer GmbH & Co KG, Alto-Shaam Inc., Al-Halabi Refrigeration & Steel LLC, Fujimak Corporation, and Duke Manufacturing.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer