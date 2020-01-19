

Conversational Artificial Intelligence or Conversational AI is a set of technologies that enable computers to simulate real conversations.

In 2018, the global Conversational AI market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Conversational AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Conversational AI development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Microsoft

IBM

AWS

Baidu

Oracle

SAP

Nuance

Artificial Solutions

Conversica

Haptik

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IVA

Chatbots



Market segment by Application, split into

Customer Support

Personal Assistant

Customer Engagement

Retention

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Conversational AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Conversational AI development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

