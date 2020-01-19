Docosahexaenoic Acid Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Market Outlook

Docosahexaenoic acid is a type of polyunsaturated fatty acids which is present in the human brain. Docosahexaenoic acid is one of the types of omega-3 fatty acids and is also known as DHA. It is useful for the better growth and development of the infants’ brain. Docosahexaenoic acid is also very essential for the adults to carry out normal functioning of the brain, to reduce the risk of vision loss due to ageing, and to reduce cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes also. Moreover, the deficiency of docosahexaenoic acid can lead to diseases such as depression, disorders related to attention, alcohol syndrome in the fetus, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. The deficiency of docosahexaenoic acid can also cause serious cardiovascular diseases. The overall global market of docosahexaenoic acid is boosting at a fast pace. A huge number of producers are entering the market which has led to increased competition. With increased competition, the market players are penetrating in the market by competitive pricing. The regions that are largely involved in the docosahexaenoic acid are India, the US, China, Canada, Germany, Japan, and the Netherlands. Some of the key players in the global docosahexaenoic acid are FBRI LLC., Algisys LLC., Cayman Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Increased Health Consciousness Is Driving the Docosahexaenoic Acid Market

The docosahexaenoic acid market is largely driven by the increased number of health-conscious people across the globe. The rise in the number of health conscious people has led to increased applications of docosahexaenoic acid in different industries. There is a noteworthy rise in the overall consumption of docosahexaenoic acid which is supporting the growth of the market at a global level. The consumption and production of docosahexaenoic acid have risen due to various benefits of it in terms of preventing and curing diseases. The rise in the incorporation of health supplements in the daily diet is supporting the docosahexaenoic acid market at large. The main restraint in the global docosahexaenoic acid market is the availability of substitutes. Furthermore, the side effects such as bad breath, bad taste, headache, and others are preventing the consumers from consuming docosahexaenoic acid based products.

Global Docosahexaenoic Acid Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global docosahexaenoic acid are FBRI LLC, Algisys, LLC, Cayman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza Group AG, Cellana Inc., LJC Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Far East Microalgae Ind Co., Ltd., Shandong Runke Chemical Co., Ltd., RxList Inc., Jiabi Biotechnology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., CABIO Biotech (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., Nordic Naturals, Inc., and Kingdomway Nutrition Inc. The suppliers in the docosahexaenoic acid include BioTechne Corporation, Qingdao Langyatai Group Co., Ltd., India Atlantic Chemical Trading Pvt. Ltd., Sheth Pharmachem, Foshan Xinhang Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., Triveni chemicals, and Akhil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. The manufacturers and suppliers in the docosahexaenoic acid market are looking for opportunities for expanding into various economies.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The market participants of docosahexaenoic acid have huge opportunities in the market. The manufacturers have opportunities in shifting the consumers towards consuming the docosahexaenoic acid based products by improving its tastes, smell, and solving other problems such as headache and bad breath. The players also have opportunities as there is a significant rise in the per capita income due to which consumers are willing to spend a good amount of money for quality and taste. Moreover, the continuous rise in the food and beverages industry renders manufacturers a huge opportunity in the docosahexaenoic acid market. With the help of better marketing and campaigns, manufacturers can increase their customer base by attracting consumers towards docosahexaenoic acid related products and reduce the threat of substitutes.

