Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market: Pricing strategy of leading players and comparative analysis of the industry

Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market – Overview

Fresh produce products, such as vegetables, fruits, salads, flowers, etc., require flexible and barrier packaging. Fresh produce packaging films are used for packaging these fresh produce products. Fresh produce packaging films are manufactured using different materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyamide, EVOH, etc. The market for fresh produce packaging films is gaining popularity in the world of consumer packaging for its versatile characteristics and useful packaging applications.

Fresh produce packaging films manufacturers are focusing on developing films that have properties such as the high barrier, breathability, etc. These properties ensure extended shelf-life, along with retaining the freshness of the product. Fresh produce packaging films are widely used for the packaging of various fresh produce such as vegetable, fruits and flowers. These films are manufactured by mono-oriented as well as bi-axially oriented processes. Mono-oriented films are cost-effective as compared to the bi-axially oriented films. The global fresh produce packaging films market is expected to expand during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for fresh produce products and rising awareness regarding health, which are among the key drivers of the fresh produce packaging films market.

Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market – Dynamics

The global fresh produce packaging films market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the fresh produce market. Fresh produce packaging films are heat-sealable, stretchable and shrinkable which makes them convenient for primary and secondary packaging applications. These films have major applications in pouches & bags, which caters to fast-moving products such as the ready-to-eat packaging format. Fresh produce packaging films showcase advantages such as elasticity, heat sealability, compatibility with form fill seals, tray sealing machines, etc. Fresh produce packaging films are transparent, lightweight and offer a barrier to moisture, etc. as well as printing options on their surface for branding and marketing. These factors are expected to propel the demand for fresh produce packaging films during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, there are some factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the global fresh produce packaging films market. One of them is the availability of alternative packaging solutions such as corrugated boxes, crates, etc. Another restraint is the fact that the disposal of multi-layer fresh produce packaging films requires a separation process. However, the outlook of the global fresh produce packaging films market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market – Segmentation

Globally, the fresh produce packaging films market has been segmented into material type, application and layer structure.

On the basis of material type, fresh produce packaging films market has been segmented into:

Polyethylene (PE) Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) High-density polyethylene (HDPE) Linear-low density polyethylene (LLDPE)

Polypropylene (PP) Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyamide (PA)

Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Others (PLA, EVA, etc.)

On the basis of packaging type, fresh produce packaging films market is segmented into:

Bags & pouches

Wraps

On the basis of layer structure, fresh produce packaging films market has been segmented into:

Mono-layer

Multi-Layer 3-Layer 5-Layer 7-Layer 9-Layer 11-Layer



Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for fresh produce packaging films has been divided into seven key regions as: North America fresh produce packaging films market, Latin America fresh produce packaging films market, Western Europe fresh produce packaging films market, Eastern Europe fresh produce packaging films market, Asia Pacific excluding Japan fresh produce packaging films market, Middle East & Africa fresh produce packaging films market and Japan fresh produce packaging films market. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan fresh produce packaging films market is expected to dominate the global fresh produce packaging films market in terms of value as well as volume. Countries such as China and India are expected to dominate the Asia Pacific excluding Japan fresh produce packaging films market during the forecast period.

Global Fresh Produce Packaging Films Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fresh produce packaging films market are Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi group Plc., Uflex Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd., Innovia Films Ltd., Sonoco Products Company and Tasdeer Holding. Several local and unorganised players are expected to contribute to the growth of the global fresh produce packaging films market during the forecast period.

