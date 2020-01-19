Hydrosol Market to Register a Healthy CAGR for the Forecast Period, 2019-2027

Hydrosol Market – Introduction

Hydrosols are also referred to as distillate waters, hydrolats or floral waters, which are produced by distilling flowers, fresh leaves, fruits, and other plant materials. The most common types of hydrosols are neroli, rose, roman chamomile, lavender, and jasmine. Hydrosols’ various cooling and anti-inflammatory attributes are fueling their adoption in diverse industries such as aromatherapy, fragrance and flavor, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Medicinal properties of several hydrosols are also favoring their demand. For instance, peppermint hydrosol has mild analgesic, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it a viable and highly effective choice for treating internal and topical issues. These factors are likely to fuel the growth in hydrosol market in the forthcoming years.

Hydrosol Market – Competitive Landscape

Aromatic International LLC

Aromatic International LLC operates as a custom creator, manufacturer, and distributor of fragrances and fragrance ingredients Aromatics International provides 100% pure essential oils and natural aromatherapy products, sourced in-house, from small-scale producers located in over 60 different countries around the world.

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Founded in 2014, Plant Therapy, Inc. is a company based in Twin Falls, Idaho. Plant Therapy manufactures and sells essential oils, offering organic and other essential oils, body care products, and accessories, including books, diffusers, carrying cases, packaging and miscellaneous products.

Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Limited

Established in 1997 in Sydney, Australia, Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC) is a leading supplier and specialist in certified organic and premium pure essential oils & natural products. The company’s line of business also includes the wholesale distribution of chemicals and allied products.

Hydrosol World Inc.

Canadian-based hydrosol & botanical extract manufacturer, which produces high-purity products using steam distillation to create high-purity hydrosols and extracts for diverse industries, such as cosmetics, cleaning products, and fragrances. Hydrosol World Inc. is a company committed to eco-friendly business practices

Hydrosol Market Dynamics

Numerous Skin Benefits of Hydrosols Fueling Their Adoption

Extensive skin benefits of hydrosols have been growing their adoption at a fast pace. As hydrosols serve as ideal hydrating components in products such as creams, and cleaners, they are witnessing significant traction from cosmetic companies and consumers alike. Hydrosols are also witnessing adoption as pleasant smelling and effective toners. Furthermore, hydrosols, such as German Chamomile, are widely adopted as healers for rashes, eczema, psoriasis, and inflammatory conditions. With hydrosols, such as lavandula angustifolia safe for bathing infants and young children, they are considerably penetrating in the child care segment. Such factors are fueling growth in hydrosol market.

Upward Demand for Ingesting Hydrosols Fueling Market Growth

Growing concerns pertaining to the ingesting essential oils have been accelerating the adoption of hydrosols, as they can be ingested safely. Hydrosols are gaining significant traction for urinary tract infections, upset stomach, diarrhea, constipation, headaches, heartburn or acid reflux, and are also penetrating the foods and beverages industry as a flavoring agent. Consequently, hydrosols are witnessing growing demand for their potential health benefits, which in turn is creating growth opportunities for stakeholders. Several companies are focusing on creating awareness about the health benefits of hydrosols as they make a cheaper option over essential oils in many cases.

Rising Adoption of Hydrosol for Canine Aromatherapy Augmenting Market Growth

With pets increasingly taking a center stage in the lives of animal lovers, the products-intended towards them are growing significantly. Owners are investing considerably in the products that can enhance the lives of their pets. The growing trend of keeping pets like family members has increased the demand for canine medicines and health care products. As hydrosols make a viable option to heal cuts and scrapes on animals, they are witnessing increased adoption in veterinary products. Furthermore, animals can ingest distillate waters for internal issues, such as digestive problems. Such manifold benefits of distillate waters for canine aromatherapy and health are favoring growth of the hydrosols market.

Availability of Shelf-Stable Substitutes Impeding Growth in Hydrosols Market

As hydrosols contain no preservative properties, they have a shorter shelf life than essential oils. Shelf-life of distillate waters vary from one hydrosol to another. Consequently, hydrosols need to be stored in a cool, dark place and demand regular checking for mold or cloudiness. These factors are slightly restraining the adoption of hydrosols.

