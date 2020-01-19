KIGELIA EXTRACT MARKET | TRENDS, SHARE, GROWTH RATE, OPPORTUNITIES AND MARKET FORECAST 2016 – 2024

Kigelia Africana or Kigelia pinnata, which is a cucumber-shaped fruit is produced throughout Africa and derives its name from the rare ‘sausage’ shaped fruit. Africa’s native people have been using Kigelia fruit for medicinal and cosmetic purposes for many years. The Tonga women of Africa who lives near Zambezi Valley uses kigelia extract for the cosmetic purpose which in turn gives them an assurance of blemish-free complexion. It is a multipurpose medicinal plant with many qualities and considerable capacities.

Due to the skin-enhancing properties, cosmetic companies’ uses kigelia extract to make varieties of skin care and personal care products. Kigelia fruit extract also was utilized in the treatment of skin cancer named Melanoma.

Kigelia contains compounds such as flavonoids, coumarins, norviburtinal, iridoids, fatty acids, sterols, glycosides and napthaquinones. Scientific literature has shown antibacterial activity and kigelia extract has also been shown to contract the area of small wounds. Being used as a topical skin preparation, kigelia is also taken internally to treat conditions such as dysentery, ringworm, malaria, diabetes and pneumonia.

Kigelia Africana Fruit Extract includes the following substances, among others; Flavones are polyphenols with anti-oxidative effects, steroidal saponins and their aglycones such as ruscogenin also have a tightening effect on the connective tissue and Phytosterols such as stigmasterol and ß-sitosterol stabilize the skin barrier analogous to the human cholesterol.

Increasing population, rising awareness among consumers about benefits associated with Kigelia extract, growing health consciousness and aspiration for skin and personal care products are the factors expected to fuel the growth of kigelia extract during the forecast period.

Lack of awareness among consumers regarding kigelia benefits and high cost of Kigelia fruit can be restraints of global kigelia extract market.

Kigelia extract market segmented by end use/application, product form, and process. Based on product form, kigelia extract market segmented into powdered and liquid form. Over the next few years, a Liquid form of Kigelia extract is expected to witness relatively higher share in the global Kigelia extract market and used as a conditioner, serum, gel, moisturizer, shampoo, etc. By end use/application, Kigelia extract market segmented into cosmetics industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and textile industry. Based on the process, Kigelia Extract market further segmented into fermentation, calcification, biochemical, phytochemical, micro dilution, and maceration process.

Some players in the global Kigelia Extract Market are Byron Bay, bioBotanica, Greentech, Xi’an Herbeing Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Nanjing Zelang Medical Technology Co., Ltd., May Gi Joy International Company Limited, Meso Skin Care & Marketing Sdn. Bhd.

