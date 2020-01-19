Market Research on Micronized Proteins Market 2019 and Analysis to 2027

Micronized Proteins Market Introduction

Micronized proteins are the proteins that have been broken down into smaller particle size. Micronization helps in optimizing starch gelatinization, and protein solubility. Micronized protein including soy protein, pea protein, wheat protein, rice protein are used in various food products to meet protein needs. Micronized protein powder including plant-based and dairy-based powders are being used on a large scale for muscle growth, weight management, and in tissue repair.

Various studies have also been conducted to investigate the effects of micronization on the rheological and chemical properties of wheat. Meanwhile, more studies are ongoing on finding the effects of micronization on proteins. The micronization of food ingredients is on a rise in order to enhance the quality and properties of the protein foods and increasing dissolution rate, thereby, increasing efficacy. An increasing number of manufacturers are offering micronized proteins including micronized soy protein, micronized pea protein, micronized rice proteins, and other micronized plant-based proteins.

Micronized Proteins Market- Notable Highlights

Healy Group has launched micronized rice and pea protein ingredients known as PrimaPro. The PrimaPro is being considered suitable for sports nutrition, plant-based diets, and high protein snacks and beverages. The particle size of PrimaPro has been reduced from D90 100 micron+ into a class of its own where D90 is less than 25 micron.

Noosh Brands

Noosh Brands located in the US provides almond-based products. The company also offers Noosh Almond Protein Powder produces with whole California almonds.

CK Nutraceuticals

CK Nutraceuticals is located in Canada and offers high quality raw materials and ingredients for dietary supplements and natural health products.

Micronized Proteins Market Dynamics

Rapid Rise in Size Reduction to Micron in Food Industry Driving Micronized Proteins Market Growth

Size reduction of foods including dairy-based and plant-based food products to micron and nano-size range is the rapid developing technology used across the food industry. This is leading to the significant growth of micronized protein market. Various technologies are being used for reducing the size of both solid and liquid foods. For instance, for solid foods, ball milling, jet milling and colloid milling technologies are used. While for liquid foods, ultrasonic homogenization, high pressure homogenization, and micro fluidization technologies are being used on a large scale.

Micronization is gaining traction across the global food industry as a reduction in size enhances characteristics of food materials and food quality. It also leads to the growth in the nutrition value of the foods. Moreover, micronized proteins offer better nutrients and high energy as compared to the proteins in other forms.

Growth in Micronized Soy and Pea Proteins in the Micronized Proteins Market

Increasing consumption of plant-based proteins along with the rise in vegan population is driving demand for various soy and pea protein products. In recent years, there has been a rise in the production of micronized soy and pea proteins to meet the growing demand for clean label products and wide application in various food products. For instance, micronized peas improve feed conversion and production parameters due to better nutrients, high quality and energy than pea proteins in other forms. Moreover, micronized pea protein powder is also used on a large scale in shakes and smoothies to increase their protein content. The use of micronized soy protein as a substitute for fat powder and egg powder has also increased, especially in the bakery and confectionery products.

While micronized soy proteins help to retain all the natural nutrients in soy, micronized soy protein is also finding wide application as meat replacer in veggie products, meat extender in sausages, burgers, and hams, and used in soups and sauces.

Risk of Other Added Ingredients to Hamper the Growth of Micronized Proteins Market

Micronized proteins are the proteins broken down in small particle size. Most of these are available in the micronized protein powders and may include other ingredients such as artificial flavoring, added sugar, thickeners, and minerals. This can also lead to various health risks such as weight gain due to high calorie content, gastrointestinal discomfort, and other health complications. Moreover, excess protein or micronized protein powder can also damage kidneys and raise the risk of kidney stones and diseases. Moreover, some micronized proteins powder also include stimulants and steroids, thus, causing various health problems.

