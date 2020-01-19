N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2019

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), a chemical compound is colorless to slightly yellow liquid that is miscible in water and some of the solvents that include chloroform, ethyl acetate, and benzene among others. It is also known as N-methylpyrrolidone, 1-methyl-2-pyrrolidone and N-methylpyrrolidinone under the brand name Pharmasolve. N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) belongs to the group of dipolar aprotic solvents that include dimethylacetamide, dimethylformamide and dimethyl sulfoxide.

It is used to pull through pure hydrocarbon whilst processing petrochemicals and in the desulphurization of gases. Owing to the excellent solvency properties of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone, it is used to dissolve a wide range of chemicals in the areas of polymers. It is used as a solvent for surface treatment of resins, textiles and metal coated plastics.

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone is used for the preparation of polyphenylene sulphide commercially. N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is used in the pharmaceutical industry in the formulation of drugs in both the transdermal delivery route as well as oral route.

NMP is hygroscopic but it is stable under normal conditions. It acts with sulphuric acid, nitric acid and hydrogen peroxide among others. The decomposition products produce nitrogen oxide fumes and carbon monoxide. NMP has to be stored in clean alloy drums or phenolic lined mild steel drums. Some companies and manufacturers recommend using butyl gloves while handling or working with NMP.

The derivatives and N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone by itself are used as intermediates for synthesizing pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, plasticizers and specialty inks among others. It is employed as a nylon precursor. It has application in the rubber industry for SBR latex production and in the electronic industry for manufacturing printed circuit boards. NMP as a cosolvent can enhance the gloss of floor polish.

NMP is a replacement for 1,1,1-tricholoroethane (111T) for a wide range of applications such as cleaning of metal parts. It is readily biodegradable, recyclable by distillation and essentially nontoxic to aquatic life. Owing to its less toxicity and exceptional performance of NMP, is used as a substitute of methylene chloride in graffiti removers, paint strippers and other products that are used for industrial and consumer cleanup.

Some of the key drivers of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone are growing demand for N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone from the petrochemical industry as it used as solvent for extraction. In addition, increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to fuel the demand for N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone in the market.

NMP may be exposed to humans by inhalation or by skin contact. The amount of risk to the human body by NMP depends on the amount of NMP that has entered the body which generally depends on the concentration of NMP inhaled by the person and for how long the person is exposed to NMP. The noticeable effects on humans include: breathing excessive amount of NMP causes nausea, headache, clumsiness and dizziness.

In addition, when a person after exposure to NMP consumes alcohol, may show increase in the effects and makes them last longer as the solvent and alcohol mixes together. Frequent exposure to MNP for many months or years may have permanent affect on the nervous system. NMP is irritating to the eyes, nose and throat. It is readily absorbed into the body through skin and may cause dermatitis.

Some of the major players profiled include in this market research report are Basf, Ashland, Dupont, Binzhou Yuneng, Mitsubishi Chemical, LyondellBasell, Nanjing Jinlong, Puyang MYJ, Puyang Guangming, Shandong Qingyun Changxin, Zhejiang Realsun and Taizhou Yanling among others.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer