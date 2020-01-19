New Report on Rotogravure Printing Machine Market by TMR capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing opportunities and growth

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the rotogravure printing machine market on global level. It provides actual data of 2016 along with estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on rotogravure printing machine consumption pattern across the globe. It includes drivers and restraints of the global rotogravure printing machine market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for rotogravure printing machine manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of rotogravure printing machine manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by number of colors type, automation type, ink, substrate, ink and end use industry and by region.

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market: Scope of the Study

The report includes consumption of rotogravure printing machine and the revenue generated from sales of rotogravure printing machine across the globe and key countries. By no of colors type, rotogravure printing machine market is segmented into less than 2 colors, 2 colors-5 colors, 6 colors-8 colors, more than 8 colors. By automation type, rotogravure printing machine market is segmented into automatic rotogravure printing machine and manual rotogravure printing machine.

By drying source, rotogravure printing machine market is segmented into electrical, thermal fluid and gas. By substrate, rotogravure printing machine market is segmented into Plastic, aluminum foil, paper & paperboard. By ink, rotogravure printing machine market is segmented into solvent, water and radiation. By end use industry rotogravure printing machine market is segmented into publishing and packaging. Publishing segment is further sub segmented into newspaper and security printing. Packaging segment is further sub segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer goods, Industrial and Others.

Global Rotogravure Printing Machine Market: Research Methodology

Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of rotogravure printing machine by no of colors type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The rotogravure printing machine market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional rotogravure printing machine manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of rotogravure printing machine in the different regions. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the rotogravure printing machine market by regions. Global market numbers by number of colors type, automation type, drying source, substrate, ink and end use industry have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The same has also been validated from top-down approach. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key Players of the rotogravure printing machine market are J M Heaford Ltd, Bobst Group SA., Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation, Comexi Group S.L. DCM-ATN, KKA Gmbh, ROTATEK S.A, Uteco Converting SpA, Shaanxi Beiren Printing Machinery Co., Ltd., Hsing Wei Machine Industry CO.LTD, QUEEN’S MACHINERY CO., LTD, Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd., HYPLAS MACHINERY CO LTD, Fuji Kikai Kogyo Co Ltd, Weijin Machinery Industry Co. Ltd, Jiangyin Lida Printing & Packaging Machinery Co.Ltd, Officine Meccaniche Giovanni Cerutti SpA.

