Pipeline Integrity Management Market Growth Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market: Overview

Pipeline Integrity Management (PIM) is the approach of understanding the operations of the pipelines in a safe and reliable manner. Pipeline operators considering all stages of the pipeline life cycle achieve PIM solutions. It helps to manage the process of securing pipelines from conception to engineering and design, operation, construction, inspection, and up to replacement whenever it is necessary.

In the U.S., the pipeline operators are compulsory to stand by regulations put for on the standards on the basis of federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). These regulations mandatories conduction of the regular baseline evaluations for ensuring the safety of the environment to the key players.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Pipeline Integrity Management Market? Ask for the report brochure here?

Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market: Notable Development

Some of the key players in the pipeline integrity management market include T. D. Williamson Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Emerson Electric Co., Baker Hughes, TÜV Rheinland AG, a GE Co., and SGS SA. Due to the presence of numerous companies, operating in the pipeline integrity management market is displaying the fragmented vendor landscape; however, the due to the dominance of few players in the market are leading to increasing consolidation in the market. Additionally, large avenues in the market are attracting numerous key players in the pipeline integrity management market, which is an increasing number of new entrants.

In 2018, at the International Pipeline Conference and Exhibition (IPC/IPE), the Rosen Group introduced its new digital integrity management solution – NIMA globally. It offers help to customers in the oil and gas sector for improving and securing decision-making by providing replication of integrity management processes.

Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

Due to rising mishaps across the oil & gas sectors which increases the risks to the aquatic life and human living on seashore. Additionally, rising oil & gas exploration and especially offshore exploration activities are increasing the risk of mishaps and accidents; thus, in order to ensure the safety of the marine life, governments are imposing strict regulations. These regulations are encouraging adoption of the global pipeline integrity management systems and in turn, are propelling growth of the global pipeline integrity management market.

Furthermore, the regular checking and inspection of pipeline improves the life of the pipelines and ensure the structural integrity of the pipeline. Additionally, regular inspection is helping to lower the cost of pipeline maintenance to meet with the government regulations, which is fuelling the growth of the global pipeline integrity management market. The growing burden on the control room due to a rising pile of data is boosting the adoption of pipeline integrity management systems and likely to boost the pipeline integrity management market growth.

Moreover, the integrity management systems augment reality systems and sharing real-time information from oil & gas fields to control rooms, which helps to mitigate the risks of leakage or any other mishap. This is a key factor driving growth of the global pipeline integrity management market.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Pipeline Integrity Management Market here

Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market: Geographical Analysis

Based on the region, the pipeline integrity management market is segmented into five parts such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is expected to dominate the global pipeline integrity management market owing to the growing adoption of the sophisticated pipeline networks coupled with the need for efficient operation and maintenance. However, burgeoning demand for better management in the developing regions, Asia Pacific and especially across the countries such as India and China.