Plastic Packaging Market report comprises detailed information on the growth prospects, along with riveting insights into the forecast assessment

Plastic packaging relates to bags, pouches, films, containers and envelopes made of plastic. Plastic packaging is made of polymers such as high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), polyethylene teraphthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Plastic packaging is segmented into rigid plastic packaging and flexible plastic packaging.

The plastic packaging report gives a detailed analysis and forecast of the market on a global as well as regional level. On a global level, the market has been analyzed based on the current trends and forecast for the time period ranging from 2014 to 2020. The market has been studied on the basis of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). For an in-depth understanding of the market on a regional level, the demand has been analyzed and forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the same time frame. The study takes into account the drivers and restraints of the market and their impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the report includes opportunities available for the growth of the market within the forecast period, on a global as well as regional level.

For an insightful understanding of the market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. The Porter’s five force model gives a clear and in-depth understanding of the degree of competition. The study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, where end-use has been benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The market has been segmented based on products and end-use and each of these segments have been analyzed and forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn), for the time period ranging from 2014 to 2020. In addition, the segments have been analyzed and forecast based on current trends on a global as well as regional level, for the given time period. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), and the demand has been analyzed and forecast based on current trends for a period of six years, ranging from 2014 to 2020.

Profiles of certain leading companies have been covered in this report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. These include Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi, Sealed Air Corporation, and Sonoco Products among others. The company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments.

For research, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with numerous key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk research effort coupled with extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ annual reports, product portfolio, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and better understanding of the market. Secondary research includes in-depth research on current trends, technical writing, recent trades, internet sources, trade associations, statistical data from government websites and associated authorized agency websites. This has proved to be the most successful, effective and reliable approach for obtaining concise data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing opportunities and growth.

The market estimates for this study have been based on volumes, with revenues being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for each of the materials mentioned in the report has been considered, and customized product pricing has not been included. Additionally, the market has been analyzed based on expected demand and the market data for each segment is based on demand volumes and corresponding revenues. The prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors and direct selling regional producers. Furthermore, the market data is based on current information. However, presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers in China and India may cause variation in forecast by a small margin. The forecasts have been based on expected demand from application segments.

The report also presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the plastic packaging market as below:

Plastic Packaging Market – Product Segment Analysis

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Plastic Packaging Market – Application Analysis

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Household Products

Personal Care

Medical

Others (Including Various Components in Automotives, etc.)

Plastic Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer