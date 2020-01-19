Pyridoxine Market By Product Type, Application, and End-use Industry For 2019-2028

Pyridoxine Market outlook

The growing consciousness, concerning health and wellness, underpins the rising demand for vitamins, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements, which aids in preventing diseases and health-related issues. Along with growing consciousness regarding preventive healthcare, there is increasing demand for vitamin supplements and vitamin fortified food products among the millennial and baby boomers to overcome the prevailing vitamin deficiency in the body. Pyridoxine commonly known as vitamin B6 is one such vital water-soluble vitamin that is needed by the body to provide complete nutrition and nourishment to the body. Pyridoxine is a potential vitamin used for the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, amino acids, and other nitrogen-containing compounds, thereby maintaining proper health of nerves, red blood cells, and skin. Pyridoxine is also used in the prevention and treatment of peripheral neuropathy, pyridoxine-dependent epilepsy, and anemia in the body. Thus pyridoxine is anticipated to witness a growing demand owing to its effectiveness in preventive and curative healthcare and growing demand for dietary supplements among the demographics.

Preventive Healthcare and Upsurging Market for Vitamin Fortified Food Products is Paving the Path for Pyridoxine

Trends toward healthy living and preventive healthcare among consumers aiming to extend healthy life spans along with dodging expensive healthcare costs are generating growth opportunities for pyridoxine market over the forecast period. The increasing urbanization is leading to growing hectic lifestyles of the consumers; this fast-paced lifestyle is leading to lack of proper diet and nutrition which is needed to maintain the proper working of the body. The lack of intake of appropriate nutrients like vitamins leads to an increasing deficiency of vitamin in the body that is leading to numerous health issues and diseases. To prevent such health issues, the consumers are switching towards dietary supplements like pyridoxine, which complete the nutritional requirements of the individuals. Apart from this, the pyridoxine market is expected to witness a snowballing demand owing to the rapidly growing fortified and functional food and beverage market. Today’s consumers not only demand flavorful and aesthetically appealing food products but also want food which has health aiding properties; thus consumers prefer functional and fortified food and beverages over the conventional choices available. Therefore, to cope up with the changing eating trends of consumers, the manufacturers are offering pyridoxine fortified food products including pyridoxine-rich baked goods, snacks, beverages and health drinks, breakfast cereals, and others is boosting the demand for pyridoxine over the forecast period. Pyridoxine also finds application in other industrial applications including animal feed, cosmetics, and cosmeceutical products. Pyridoxine is used in the supplements of young ruminants and livestock to compensate for their dietary requirement and to provide the proper nutrition. The increasing concern regarding animal welfare and nutritional animal feed is opening the way for pyridoxine manufacturers and giving them the opportunity to upscale their pyridoxine production capacities.

Global Pyridoxine: Key Players

Some of the major players of pyridoxine market include: BASF SE, Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Acebright Pharmaceuticals Group, Huazhong Pharmaceutical, NOW Health Group, Inc., Nanjing Pharmaceutical Factory Co. Ltd., and Shanghai Hegno Pharmaceutical Holding Co., Ltd., among others.

Key Takeaways: Pyridoxine

In 2016, DSM Nutritional Products, a part of Koninklijke DSM N.V., opened a new manufacturing facility of pyridoxine hydrochloride also known as Vitamin B6, to meet the growing demand for vitamin B6 fortified food and personal care products. The DSM Nutritional Products invested over US$ 100 million in the Xinghou Development Zone of Shanghai.

