Rice Protein Market: Provides Complete Analysis of Major Segments, Current Trends & Factors Driving Growth

Global Rice Protein Market: Synopsis

Rice protein is derived from brown and white rice both, by separating carbohydrates from proteins. It acts as a substitute to soy protein and whey. The global rice protein market is foretold to witness avenues in the market due to an array of benefits that it offers. Increasing trend of diet conscious population is expected to be factor opening up opportunities in the global rice protein market.

An upcoming report by Transparency Market Research identifies the factors driving and restraining the global rice protein market. It gives a thorough analysis of growth, size, share, trend, competitive strategies and regional outlook of the global rice protein market during the forecast period.

Global Rice Protein Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increased demand from nutritional, cosmetic, and sports industry are expected to drive the global rice protein market. Rising awareness about diet and nutrition, increasing purchasing capacity increases the demand rice protein. Thus, pushing the global rice protein market towards wide expansion.

Vegan population look forward to alternates sources of protein, they create an increased demand for rice protein, driving the global rice protein to grow substantially. A lot of demand coming in from food and beverages sector is expected to propel the expansion of the global rice protein market. Its capacity to separate carbohydrates and proteins makes it more healthier form of protein. Therefore, the high protein presence boosts market for rice protein. Also, it is rich in antioxidants and amino acids which further plays a growth factor in the global rice protein market.

Additionally, rising demand for organic rice proteins due to its higher protein content makes it trending factor that acts as a catalyst in expansion of the global fructose market. Organic rice protein can cater lactose intolerant population. Also, it is gluten free that is expected to provide growth opportunities to the global rice protein market.

Low awareness amongst the consumers is projected to be a factor that may hinder growth in the global rice protein market. Irrespective of the restraint, the demand for clean labeled, non-hypoallergenic, gluten free, and non GMO alternatives is anticipated to accelerate growth in the global rice protein market.

Global Rice Protein Market: Geographical Overview

The global rice protein market is spread across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is projected to dominate the global rice protein market during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to increasing demand for healthy diet options, lactose free, and gluten free sources of protein. Alternatively, Asia Pacific, more specifically China, Japan and India are also expected to hold a large share in the global rice protein market owing to rising demand for protein concentrated food and rising lifestyle changes are expected to be the cause for expansion in this region.

Global Rice Protein Market: Competitive Forces

The global rice protein market is concentrated and highly competitive with prominent four players in the global market. These prominent players are expected to adopt strategies such as partnerships and agreements with distributors and suppliers due to their low spending capacity and limited revenue. Some of these major players in the global rice protein market are Axiom Foods Inc., AIDP Inc., Nutrition Resources, and Rice Bran Technologies.

