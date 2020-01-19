South Africa Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic Market is expected to reach US$ 3,686.91 Mn in 2027 | at a CAGR of 5.6%

The South Africa Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic market is expected to reach US$ 3,686.91 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,267.59 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019-2027.

Rising prevalence of CNS diseases such as malnutrition, malaria, the human immunodeficiency virus & the acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), and demographic transitions are expected to surge the market growth. However, high cost of treatment is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006580/

According to a data of NCBI in 2014, approximately one in three South Africans will undergo a mental disorder in a lifetime, and the prevalence is higher than various low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, as per the data of South African Journal of Psychiatry, published in 2017, in a South African population-based national study, states that the prevalence of drug use was 3.7%. The highest prevalence was for cannabis, which was 3.3%, followed by sedatives or sleeping pills to be 0.8%, amphetamine-type stimulants around 0.7% and hallucinogens, to be 0.5%. Furthermore, HIV-associated dementia (HAD) is dominant in 15-30% of untreated adults with late-stage disease. The elderly patients, who previously have an increased risk of non-AIDS related dementias, are more prone to untreated HIV. Such a rising prevalence of CNS disorders is expected to create a demand for the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic across the world.

South Africa Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic market, based on Disease Type was segmented into Neurovascular Diseases, Degenerative Disorders, Mental Health, Trauma, Others). Moreover, the Degenerative Disorders segment held largest market share owing to increasing cases of diseases. . In 2016, according to World Health Organization (WHO), it was estimated that 6.1 million individuals worldwide had Parkinson’s disease, and in South Africa, around three percent of the population (50 million) suffers from the disease.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006580/

South Africa central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic market, based on drug type was segmented into analgesics, nervous system drugs, anesthetics, anti-parkinson drugs, anti-epileptics, others. Moreover, analgesics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years because they are used to relive pain which provides relief to patients without being consciousness.

South Africa Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic market, based on Distribution Channel was segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies. In 2018, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market, by Distribution Channel. Moreover, same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years because In hospitals, therapy and treatments of patients can be performed under one roof, which minimizes the need to visit pharmacies and thereby increasing the utilization of hospital settings.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006580/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. South Africa Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. South Africa Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic Market – Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 South Africa PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

5. Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutic Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of CNS Disorders

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Treatment

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increase in Geriatric Population And Associated Diseases

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Wearable Devices for Central Nervous System (CNS)

5.5 Impact Analysis

Continue…..

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer