Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market – Global Industry Shares, Insights, Applications, Development, Growth, Overview And Demands 2019-2025
Telecom Expense Management is defined as merely being the management of wireless and wireline service and asset expenses, while Technology Expense Management is defined as the management of technology costs such as software licenses, computer equipment, applications, etc. TEM is the build-out of services, or the acquisition of third-party services, to manage the supply chain for telecommunications.
In 2018, the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Vodafone Global Enterprise
Tangoe
Dimension Data
Sumeru Equity Partners (MDSL & Telesoft)
Calero
Accenture
CGI
Valicom
Asentinel
WidePoint Corporation
Avotus
The Northridge Group
CompuCom Systems, Inc.
Pomeroy (Getronics)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hosted
Managed Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
