Vacuum Gas Oil Market Six-Year Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

Global Vacuum Gas Oil Market: Snapshot

Vacuum gas oil or VGO is one of those puzzle items discussed by purifiers yet scarcely comprehended by those of us that are not engineers. Anyway it is a significant transitional feedstock that can expand the yield of important diesel and gas from processing plants. Lighter shale crudes, for example, Eagle Ford can deliver VGO material direct from essential refining. Today we shed some light on this semi-completed processing plant item. Vacuum refining recoups gas oil from the lingering oil and vacuum gas oil market.

What is Vacuum Refining and How It is Helping the Businesses?

In layman terms vacuum refining includes warming the lingering oil in a vacuum with the goal that the breaking point temperature is decreased. This permits refining at temperatures that are unrealistic in environmental refining since generally coke from the substantial leftover oil will in general set. Vacuum refining breaks out light and substantial gas oil parts leaving vacuum residuum that can be additionally prepared by a coker unit or sold as fuel oil. Based on these factors the global vacuum gas oil market is growing exponentially.

In an average complex treatment facility, for example, are normal in the United States – especially on the Gulf Coast, VGO is additionally prepared in one of two sorts of synergist splitting units. These “breaking” units utilize a mix of impetuses warmth and strain to split VGO into lighter gas mixing parts and diesel. Based on this simplicity of the vacuum gas oil units, he global vacuum gas oil market is growing substantially in current time.

Vacuum Gas Oil Market: Introduction

Vacuum gas oil also known as cat feed, a feedstock for fluid catalytic cracker used in the production of gasoil, gasoline, and many other by-products

Vacuum gas oil is an element of petroleum hydrocarbon distillate family. Vacuum gas oil consists of hydrocarbon material, which is heavier than diesel. The cracking temperature is close to 360°C and is favored to combine with hydrogen.

Vacuum gas oil is primarily used as feed in cracking systems such as hydrocracker and fluid catalytic cracking. These systems upgrade vacuum gas oil into products such diesel, gasoline and if not upgraded it can also be blended with residual fuel

Hydrocracking and Fluid Catalytic Cracking of Vacuum Gas Oil

Fluid catalytic cracking is one on the complex and extensively used process in petroleum refining. It is used to process heavy petroleum gas oils into diesel fuels, light olefins, gasoline, and other products

Fluid catalytic cracking of vacuum gas oil results in wide range of products such as methane, hydrogen, and heavy polymeric material such as coke

Hydrocracking of vacuum gas oil can obtain yields and qualities of fractions such as kerosene, diesel, naphtha, and unconverted oil. However, the efficiency of hydrocracking of vacuum gas oil depends on the nature of catalyst used.

Key Driver of Vacuum Gas Oil Market

The use of vacuum gas oil in the production of diesel is likely to boost the demand for the oil in the market. Rise in investment in research and development in hydrocracking and fluid catalytic cracking process is helping gain good output from these process. Thus, vacuum gas oil can help recover the demand for diesel in the market.

Demand for vacuum gas oil in bunker fuel is increasing due to the rise in demand in the marine market. Growth in sea trade and marine exploration is anticipated to augment vacuum gas oil market in the next two years.

Recent Development

On January 2019, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, shut its vacuum gas oil hydrotreating unit at its refinery at Vadodara for 50 days to raise its capacity to 2.2 million mt/year, up 4.8% from the current capacity. The company plans to hike the capacity of its continuous catalytic reformer at the same time to 780,000 mt/year, up 30% from the current capacity.

North America Expected to Hold Major Share of the Global Vacuum Gas Oil Market

Geographically, the vacuum gas oil market can be split across five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America held significant share of the market during the forecast period in 2018, due to the high automobile volume and increase in need for high octane gasoline in the region. Furthermore, the region has well established cracking and refining facilities.

The vacuum gas oil market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due the increase in demand for automobiles and growth in investment in the petroleum sector

The vacuum gas oil market in Europe is projected to hold moderate share of the market in the near future

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a slow pace during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in the Vacuum Gas Oil Market:

TAIF-NK

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation.

KazMunayGas

Axeon Specialty Products

U.S. Oil & Refining Co.

Royal Dutch Shell

Zhejiang Petrochemical Corporation

Neste

Solis Oil

Vertex Energy Inc.

LUKOIL

Others

