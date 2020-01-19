Vehicle Control Unit Market Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During – 2027

New powertrain systems and vehicle electrification are propelling the emergence of vehicle control units which act as a domain controller for hybrid or electric vehicles. The vehicle control unit is designed and developed to provide torque coordination, high-voltage and 48V coordination, operation and gearshift strategies, OBD, charging control, monitoring, thermal management, and others for electrified and connected powertrains in commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

The key factors that are propelling the growth of vehicle control unit market are the rising adoption rate of electric vehicles, the necessity of compact integrated vehicle systems, and technological advancements in the vehicle electronics. Moreover, the growing consumer preference for self-driving cars, fuel-efficient electric vehicles, and vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology are anticipated to generate significant growth opportunities for the vehicle control unit market to grow in the coming years.

The global vehicle control unit market is segmented on the basis of technology, voltage type, propulsion type, and vehicle type. Based on technology, the market is segmented as transmission control system, engine management system, antilock braking system, climate control system, power steering system, others. Based on voltage type, the vehicle control unit market is divided into 12/24V and 36/48V. On basis of propulsion type, the market is bifurcated into BEV, HEV, PHEV, and internal combustion engine (ICE). Further, on basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger car.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vehicle control unit market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The vehicle control unit market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting vehicle control unit market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the vehicle control unit market for each region.

