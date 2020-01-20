Cellular Routers and Gateways Market Research Report And Predictive Business Strategy by 2027

Cellular routers and gateways can be referred to as a technology which efficiently enables connectivity between isolated networks, giving greater flexibility to build secure applications. cellular routers and gateways enables organizational assets i.e. people, locations, and infrastructure securely to the enterprise network, and allows the individual to remotely configure, deploy, manage, and monitor these assets with cloud-based or on-premise management systems.

Some of the major applications of cellular routers and gateways are vehicle networking, enterprise networking, and industrial networking.

Global Cellular Routers and Gateways Market – Dynamics

Rising Demand for Networked Devices Driving the Growth of the Cellular Routers and Gateways Market

Increasing number of IoT connected devices

The number of IoT connected devices across the globe has increased in the past 5-6 years, consequently increasing the need for strong networks. Globally, penetration of cellular devices and smartphones has also increased exponentially. Smartphones are growing at a double digit rate annually. Growth in IoT connected devices and smartphones, and increasing need for strong networked devices for better connectivity is driving the growth of the cellular routers and gateways market.

Rising Need to Monitor Organizational Assets

The major applicability of cellular routers and gateways is to monitor organizational assets. Need for asset management has increased greatly across the globe and in all types of organizations i.e. small and medium, as well as large. Cellular routers and gateways have enabled better monitoring and management of the assets within the organization through enterprise networking. Proper management of assets helps an organization to achieve economies of scale. Such positive outcomes through cellular routers and gateways are driving the growth of the cellular routers and gateways market.

Security and Network Transmission Issues

Cellular routers and gateways models rely heavily on cloud services and are susceptible to service impairment or control loss, data leakage, service loss including service interruption, or in worse cases monetary loss. User experience may also be affected by unstable network transmission at some places and this would limit the reach of cloud based services.

North America Expected to Dominate the Global Cellular Routers and Gateways Market

In terms of region, the global cellular routers and gateways market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global cellular routers and gateways market during the forecast period, as the adoption of smart devices and networked devices in North America is comparatively high compared to other regions.

