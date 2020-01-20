Combination Antibody Therapy Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2026

Global Combination Antibody Therapy Market: Overview

The global combination antibody therapy market has undergone revolutionary progress in the past few years owing to continued focus on development of targeted cancer therapies that lead to fewer side effects. Targeted cancer therapies fight cancer cells with more precision, attacking only the molecules that are necessary for growth and progression of a tumor, and lead to potentially fewer side effects. So unlike traditional cytotoxic chemotherapies, which interfere with the process of cell division and kill rapidly dividing cells in the body, also killing healthy cells in the process, targeted therapies such as combination antibody are found to be more effective.

As the global set of cancer patients continues to expand exponentially and the awareness regarding the benefits of newer therapies increases, consumers are moving from standard approaches, which mostly emphasized upon cytotoxic chemotherapy, to a more specific approach through personalized medicine strategies that exploit factors such as particular vulnerabilities, dependencies, and characteristics of cancer cells. Most notably, substantial research activities in the field of cancer are leading to a boost in the development of small molecule combination antibody therapies.

Global Combination Antibody Therapy Market: Segmentation

The market has been segmented based on criteria such as combination, application, end-user, and geography. Based on combination, the market has been segmented into antibody/antibody, bispecific antibodies, conjugated antibodies, and chemotherapy/antibody. Of these, the segment of antibody/antibody is likely to account for the dominant share in the revenue of the global market over the report’s forecast period. This will be made possible by the high preference of consumers as well as healthcare practitioners to this combination on account of its low rates of side effects. The segment of chemotherapy/antibody therapy will also gain considerable traction over the forecast period owing to the high popularity of chemotherapy in a number of regional markets.

Based on application, the combination antibody therapy market has been segmented into ailments such as blood cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer colorectal cancer. The segment of blood cancer is further segmented into lymphoma, myeloma, and leukemia. Of these, the combination antibody therapy market is expected to gain the most from the lung cancer and breast cancer segments owing to the rising prevalence of these cancers across the globe. The segment of lung cancer, especially, will emerge as one of the leading contributors of growth opportunities as the number of active and passive smokers rises across the globe at an exponential rate.

Based on end-users, the combination antibody therapy market is segmented into cancer research institutes, hospitals, and clinics. Of these, the segment of hospitals is likely to remain the most preferred destination for combination antibody therapies owing to well-developed infrastructures and the continuous rise in number of specialty hospitals across the globe.

Global Combination Antibody Therapy Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the market in North America is likely to emerge as one of the leading contributors of revenue opportunities to the global combination antibody therapy market over the report’s forecast period. The regional market will demonstrate promising growth opportunities owing to the well-established healthcare, high expenditure on healthcare and cancer research, and the presence of some of the leading companies operating in the field of combination antibody therapy.

The market in Asia Pacific also holds promising growth opportunities and is likely to present highly lucrative growth opportunities to the global combination antibody therapy market over the forecast period. The regional market is likely to outpace other regional markets owing to better penetration of combination antibody therapies emerging countries in the region such as India, Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia and the increased demand for more effective cancer therapies from an exponentially rising set of cancer patients.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global combination antibody therapy market are Roche Holdings AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biogen Inc., Amgen incorporated, Sanofi, Celgene Corp, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab A/S, and Seattle Genetics Inc.

