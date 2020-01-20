Digital Signage Device Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

The ‘Digital Signage Device’ market is expected to see a growth of 7.32% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea),NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan),Sharp Corporation (Japan),Planar Systems, Inc. (United States),Sony Corporation (Japan),AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Adflow Networks (Canada),Omnivex Corporation (Canada),E ink Holdings, Inc. (Taiwan),Broadsign International LLC (Canada),BenQ Corporation (Taiwan),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Shenzhen Liantronics Co., Ltd. (China)

Digital signage device is a type of electronic display that is used to convey information regarding specific topic as per the demand and it is controlled by a set of computers. Mainly used for advertising, promotion and entertainment. This displays are placed at the crowded spaces such as malls, airports, stadium, hotels and others. Digital signage devices are attention grabbing and cost effective devices. Ultimate aim of this displays is to increase sale, enhance customer reviews, extending a brand and merchandising. Additionally, they are used for government scheme announcements. Continuously increasing digitization in every field will increase the demand for digital signage devices.

by Type (Kiosks, Menu Boards, Billboards, Sign Boards, Others), Application (Retail, Corporate, Healthcare, Others)

Growing attractiveness for interacting capabilities of digital signage

Out-door advertising platform like malls can target huge audience hence preferable

Inclination towards Creative visual advertising as are comparatively more effective

Increasing availability of cost-effective displays

Growing applicability as helps in recognition of brands easily

Social media advertising are growing rapidly

Alternatives like online and broadcast advertising are comparatively less expensive

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

2 Executive Summary

Global Digital Signage Device Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Digital Signage Device Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Digital Signage Device Revenue by Type

Global Digital Signage Device Volume by Type

Global Digital Signage Device Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Digital Signage Device Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

