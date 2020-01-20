Discrete Diodes Market Projected To Experience A Robust 6% CAGR In The Projected Time Frame

Discrete Diodes Market – Power Dissipation Savings to Increase Sales Opportunity

Discrete diodes are commonly used in power system circuits to prevent reverse current and reverse polarity incidences. Increased applications in smart eMeters and thermostats helps ensure controlled power supplies, and backup batteries help prevent system downtime. Stakeholders in the power and energy landscape are raising the demand for discrete diodes that can be used to prevent the flowing back of power current in the secondary supply of circuits, so as to avoid any damage to electric systems, as such contributing to the growth of the discrete diodes market.

Manufacturers operating in the discrete diodes market are developing ideal products that intelligently control the forward voltage drop in power systems. This integration of the voltage control technique with discrete diodes in a single device helps in greater power dissipation savings. Thus, cost-effectiveness adds as a benefit to stakeholders and consumers in the power and energy ecosystem. Manufacturers in the discrete diodes market should focus on input power protection, such as reverse polarity protection and reverse current blocking in systems.

Discrete Diodes Market – Innovations in RF Diodes Create Opportunities in Flexible Electronics

Players of the discrete diodes market are intensifying research in radiofrequency (RF) rectifiers, which are an important component of the chips in RF identification (RFID) tags. The growing demand for flexible RFID tags, wireless communication applications, and wireless energy harvesting systems that can be produced in cost-effective budgets are also propelling the growth of the discrete diodes market.

Innovative applications such as printed or flexible electronics use organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), organic photovoltaic, and thin-film transistors (TFTs) to be directly printed on flexible, lightweight, and thin substrates at much lower costs. Such varieties in discrete diodes are finding their way in RF applications. As such, players of the discrete diodes market are developing full plastic RFID tags based on organic and polymer diodes used in transistors printed on plastics.

RF diodes are being increasingly adopted in civilian and military radars, phone-based station transmitters, and satellite communication units. An estimated production of ~173 Bn units of RF diodes is anticipated to be witnessed in the year 2027. SiC (Silicon-carbide) diodes — a variation of RF diodes, enable higher switching speeds and microwave power control capabilities, which provides greater power handling during frequent switching speeds in a circuit. These discrete diodes also minimize the number of devices used to complete a circuit. Thus, manufacturers functioning in the discrete diodes market can focus on innovations that cater to the unmet needs of stakeholders in the military and communications sector, such as the facilitation of ultra-high frequency in microwave systems.

Global Discrete Diodes Market: Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints

Over the last decade, consumer electronic devices have undergone immense transformation. The increasing demand for advanced and innovative electronic products has made companies focus on providing consumer products with enhanced functionality. Manufacturers are continuously upgrading their products in terms of design, processing power, power consumption, and user interface in order to gain higher market share.

Application developers and producers are focusing on transformation by interconnecting household appliances through a single device, called a ‘smart home’, which is regulated by smartphone-installed apps.

Increase in smartphone and tablet shipments across the globe is the key contributor to the global discrete diodes market. For use in communication apps, discrete diodes, such as laser diodes, are also preferred, as they are simple to modulate. They are used for high-speed data transmission.

The increasing demand for better and innovative electronic appliances is anticipated to boost the global discrete diodes market throughout the forecast period.

In addition, the use of semiconductors in the automotive industry is expected to increase in the near future.

Global Discrete Diodes Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global discrete diodes market and profiled in the research report are Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Toshiba Corporation ROHM Semiconductor NXP Semiconductors Infineon Technologies AG Diodes Inc. On Semiconductor Microsemi Corp. Central Semiconductor Corporation



