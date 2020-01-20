Dynamic Seals Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Dynamic Seals Market – Introduction

Seals are used for surface that can be either dynamic or static. This surface can be without or in motion movement. Dynamic seals are characterized by motion between surfaces. The seals can be used in either oscillating or reciprocating motions. Typically, reciprocating, rotating, and oscillating are the types of motions. Operational factors can significantly affect while using the dynamic seals. This type of seal affects various factors such as enlargement of seals in fluids, lubrication, friction from surfaces, surface roughness of mating surfaces, internal pressure, elasticity, compression. Dynamic seals are also employed in applications with motion between the sealing solution and the hardware component. Dynamic seals play an important role in maintaining a balance among sealing forces, preventing leakage, and minimizing friction.

Dynamic Seals Market – Competitive Landscape

Apple Rubber Products

Founded in 1971, Apple Rubber Products is headquartered in Lancaster, New York, the U.S. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of rubber products such as rubber seals, o-rings, custom sealing, medical seals, microrings, macrorings, custom-molded shapes, composite seals, EMI-shielded o-rings & seals, expresseal, filter seals, silicone housing seals, silicone parts and seals, and laser marking seal. It also provides services such as design engineering, manufacturing capabilities, mold making, and thermobonding. Apple Rubber Products delivers products and services to various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and pharmaceutical.

Freudenberg Group

Incorporated in 1849, Freudenberg Group is based in Weinheim, Germany. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing technological and tailor-made products and services. It develops and manufactures vibration control technology components, seals, filters, surface treatment products, nonwovens, medical technology, release agents and specialty lubricants, and mechatronic products. Freudenberg Group offers products and services to industries such as automotive, fluid technologies, heavy industry, mobile machinery, mobility, power, and process. It has presence in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.

METAX GmbH

Based in Hungen, Germany, METAX GmbH has more than 34 years of experience in designing and manufacturing mechanical seals, rotary joints, lip seal systems, hydraulic seals, and all types of steel membrane couplings. Its products include mechanical seals with elastomeric bellow, mechanical seals with conical spring, mechanical seals for process technology, mechanical seals for high circumferential speed, mechanical seals with metal bellow, compact mechanical seals, product safe mechanical seals, cartridge mechanical seals, supply systems, reconditioning of mechanical seals, rotary joints for liquids, rotary joints for multiple connections, rotary joints for high temperature, rotary joints for high pressure, rotary joints for gas, rotary joints for vacuum, rotary joints for special design/process technology, integrated designs of rotary joints, lip seal element type Everseal, lip seal element type Enerlon, lip seal systems, dynamic seals, linear dynamic seals, rotating seal, seals for food industry, seals for pharmacy industry, seals for chemical industry, slide bearings, guides, strips, plates, special seals and special parts, static seals, and elastomers test units.

ERIKS Group

Based in Utrecht, the Netherlands, ERIKS Group has more than 75 years of experience in designing and producing engineered plastics, flow control products, gaskets, industrial & hydraulic hoses, power transmission solution, sealing and polymer, tools, and also into maintenance & safety, and conveying systems. The company offers products and services to various end-use industries such as power generation & wastewater recycling, food, pharmaceuticals, machine & equipment construction, oil & gas, petrochemicals & refineries, transport, aviation & maritime, and utility & HVAC.

Major companies operating in the global dynamic seals market include Freudenberg Group, Apple Rubber Products, ERIKS Group, METAX GmbH, Saint-Gobain, PAULSTRA SNC, SKF, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, HARWAL INTERNATIONAL, INC., Dichtomatik, SHIJIAZHUANG BEIKE SEALING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Temel Gaskets, Kastas Sealing Technologies Europe GmbH, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Repack-S. The market is highly competitive and moderately consolidated, led by the presence of established vendors across the globe. Key players are focusing on increasing their production capacities to expand their topographical reach and customer base. Manufacturers are focusing on quality, price, technology upgrade, and brands to compete with their peers in order to gain significant share of the dynamic seals market.

Dynamic Seals Market – Dynamics

Growing Demand for Dynamic Seals in Aircraft Industry

The aircraft industry is experiencing quick growth globally, driven by lower air fares, booming tourism industries, these factor are pushing demand for number of aircraft and, these aircraft require dynamic seals, which is boosting the demand for dynamic seals market during forecast year. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the rise in air travel owing to the growth in disposable income of consumers in the region. Seals are one of the key components of airplane. Thus, increase in commercial aircraft fleet is projected to drive the demand for dynamic seals in the future.

