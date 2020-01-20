Edema Treatment Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2025

Edema is a term associated with swelling caused due to infection or inflammation of tissues. It occurs when small blood vessels leak fluids, which are stored in surrounding tissues leading to swelling. Edema can be caused due injury, pregnancy, certain heart, kidney or liver disease, and cerebral edema. Medications such as NSAIDS, calcium channel blockers, and corticosteroids used to treat certain diseases can also cause edema. Treatment lies in the understanding of the underlying cause of edema. Mild edema can be cured, without any medication, by raising the affected limb higher than the heart.

Severe edema, however, is treated with drugs that help rid the body of excess fluid in the form of urine. These drugs usually include diuretics. Long-term management of edema is required to treat the underlying cause of the ailment. Macular edema is one of the common types of edema observed in diabetic patients. If untreated, it can lead to blindness in diabetic patients. Macular edema is either treated with laser therapy or by medications such as corticosteroids.

Increase in occurrences of cardiac, kidney, and liver diseases is the major factor driving the edema treatment market. Macular edema is higher in diabetes type-2 patients. Due to lifestyle and diet, diabetes and heart disease are very common leading to rise in edema patients. Additionally, continuous research supported by substantial R&D investments by large pharmaceutical companies and advancement in health care technologies are the major factors fueling the growth of the global edema treatment market.

The global edema treatment market can be segmented based on type of edema, treatment type, and region. In terms of type of edema, the market can be classified into macular edema, hereditary angioedema, pulmonary edema, cerebral edema, and generalized edema. Based on treatment type, the market can be segmented into laser therapy and pharmacological therapy. Macular edema is the most common type of edema occurring in type-2 diabetes patients. Hereditary angioedema is the rarest form of edema occurring during childhood.

However, symptoms can be observed during adulthood and is caused due to defect in genetic constitution. Pulmonary edema is the abnormal retention of fluid in airspaces between lungs. It is primarily caused due to congestive heart failure due to which the heart is unable to pump fluid out of lungs. Cerebral edema is the accumulation of fluid in the intra or extra cellular spaces of brain. It can be caused due to brain trauma or inflammation occurring due to the breakdown of blood brain barrier or cerebrospinal fluid.

In terms of treatment type, surgical treatment for the treatment of macular edema accounts for a major market share. If medications, diuretics like Lasix and Demadex contribute to the major market share and corticosteroids like triamcinolone etc.

Geographically the global edema treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America, followed by Europe, is the largest market for edema treatment products owing to the high incidence and prevalence rates of edema caused by heart diseases, diabetes, and other diseases. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a considerable pace due to developing economies such as India.

Key players and research institutes operating in the global edema treatment market are Genentech Inc. (a member of Roche group), Bayer AG, Europharma Limited (Novartis AG), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Stiefel Laboratories Inc., (GlaxoSmithKline Plc.), MayoClinic Pharming Group NV, and Shire plc.

