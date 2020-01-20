Electric Pruning Shears Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Electric Pruning Shears Market Introduction

An electric pruning machine is a type of scissor used on plants. Electric pruning shears are available as handheld and motorized.

These shears are used to cut small plants and vines. Electric pruning shears are designed for both the right hand and the left hand.

Two different types of blades are used for designing electric pruning shears: stainless steel and carbon steel. Additionally, electric pruning shears have titanium coating.

Key Drivers of Global Electric Pruning Shears Market

Increasing gardening activities across the globe is projected to drive the electric pruning shears market globally. This is primarily due to the increasing time spent by users on recreational and leisure activities, which has brought gardening activities into the limelight.

globally. This is primarily due to the increasing time spent by users on recreational and leisure activities, which has brought gardening activities into the limelight. Rise in disposable income of consumers is expected to increase their focus on advanced gardening tools, which in turn is anticipated to boost the electric pruning shears market.

Demand for electric pruning shears mainly originates from the residential sector. This is primarily due to increasing gardening activities and interest among end-users for “Do it Yourself” (DIY) activities. This in turn is expected to drive the global market. Increasing use and sale of electric pruning shears is expected to drive growth in the upcoming years.

Rising penetration of advanced products and number of manufacturers across multiple industry sectors, and increasing consumer spending are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the demand for electric pruning shears globally.

People today are more demanding; therefore, growing influence of the product in manufacturing operations to perform multiple tasks and offer better productivity are projected to boost the market in the near future.

Moreover, development of innovative and new products, targeting new manufacturers, and penetration of products through e-commerce sites are anticipated to create significant opportunities for the electric pruning shears market.

Lack of awareness and use of conventional tools in gardening restricts the market

Lack of awareness about electric pruning shears is projected to hinder the market growth. Some economies which are technologically lagging still use conventional tools in gardening activities. This is expected to hamper the market growth in the next few years.

Europe to Hold a Major Share of the Global Electric Pruning Shears Market

The manufacturing of electric pruning shears is noted to be concentrated in countries of Europe, whereas the consumption trend is global. The electric pruning shears market in Europe is anticipated to account for a larger share.

Consumers in Europe are reported to spend the highest time on recreational and leisure activities apart from gardening, which is expected to boost the electric pruning shears market in the region.

Electric Pruning Shears Market: Competitive Landscape

Faulhaber Group

Incorporated in 1947, Faulhaber Group is based in Schönaich, Germany. The company specializes in manufacturing industrial tools & equipment, medical & laboratory equipment, and factory automation & robotics. The company offers DC-motors, brushless DC-motors, motors with integrated electronics, linear DC-servo motors, stepper motors, piezo motors, precision gearheads, linear components, encoders, and drive electronics. The company sells its products in Switzerland, USA, Romania, and Hungary.

CASTELLARI s.r.l.

Castellari S.r.l specializes in manufacturing and designing gardening, pruning, and olive harvesting equipment. The company sells its products under exclusive brands, including Silky Professional Bow Saws and Infaco Electronic Shears. It provides pruning shears, pneumatic shears, pruning saws, treetop shears, branch cutters, electrical olive harvest tools, pneumatic olive harvest tools, gasoline motor compressors, and compressors.

PELLENC Group

Incorporated in 1973, PELLENC Group is located in Pertuis, France. It is one of the leading manufacturers of harvesting machinery, hand-held electronic tools, and equipment for agriculture, viticulture, and maintenance of green public spaces across the globe. The company is engaged in providing a wide range of products such as viticulture tools, harvesting tools, wine growing tools, and fruit growing tools. The company also provides training and maintenance services.

Some of the other key players operating in the global electric pruning shears market include:

Davide e Luigi Volpi S.p.a.

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

INFACO s.a.s., FELCO SA

Active s.r.l., Makita (UK) Ltd.

ZANON S.r.l.

Ryobi Limited

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer