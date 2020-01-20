Epistaxis Device market in Global Industry by Key Players

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Epistaxis Device market is accounted for $17,848.91 thousands in 2017 and is expected to reach $34,508.19 thousands by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing incidences of the dry nasal membrane and abnormal nosebleeds are expected to boost demand for the market. Moreover, the side effects such as pain, swelling and running nose caused by the surgical procedures in the treatment of epistaxis are hindering the market growth.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11463

Epistaxis is a situation that results in uncertain nose bleeding from either of the nostrils. This clinical situation is usually classified as anterior epistaxis and posterior epistaxis based on the site where the bleeding originates. Epistaxis is rarely life-threatening unless it is associated with chronic disorders such as cancer.

Based on the Application, the anterior epistaxis segment will account for the highest epistaxis device market share. Since most of the cases of epistaxis include anterior bleeding; the demand for epistaxis device is high for anterior epistaxis applications.

By Geography, the North American region led the Epistaxis Device Market due to the growth of the epistaxis device market in North America can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hypertension, rising blood disorders, and growing incidence of nasal and paranasal sinus cancers in the US, and Canada.

Some of the key players profiled in the Epistaxis Device Market include Teleflex Inc., Summit Medical, Inc., Stryker Corp., Smith & Nephew, Pfizer Inc, Medtronic, Medline, King Pharmaceutical, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Entellus Medical, DeRoyal Industries Inc., CogENT Therapeutics, Ciron Drugs, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma Company.

Products Covered:

• Nasal Catheters

• Nasal Packing

• Nasal Tampons

• Other Products

Application Covered:

• Anterior Epistaxis

• Posterior Epistaxis

End User Covered:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Patients

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request Report for Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11463

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances