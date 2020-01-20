Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market is Forecasted to Attain a Value of US$6,414.4 Mn by 2025

So What’s Driving the Projected Growth?

Rising cases of diabetes are expected to fuel growth of the EPI therapeutics and diagnostics market. According to the latest report by the American Diabetes Association, the total population of diabetics around the world is expected to reach 366 mn by 2030. According to Global diabetes community in the UK, 25% to 50% of insulin dependent diabetics developed EPI at a later stage. Diabetes also shares a strong correlation with cystic fibrosis. The rise in technological advancements like big data are expected to propel diagnosis of cystic fibrosis. It is estimated that nearly 90% of the patients with cystic fibrosis develop EPI. The rising cases of diabetes, the increasingly sedentary lifestyle, and worsening environmental conditions are expected to drive growth of the EPI therapeutics and diagnostics market in the near future.

Trends to Keep an Eye On

The conventional diagnostic methods in the EPI therapeutics and diagnostics market include blood tests, MRI, and CT scanning. Among these, the CT scans continue to hold the dominant share of the market thanks to their widespread availability, and cost-effectiveness. However, the diagnostic method experiences sluggish growth across various regions due to technological innovation and more accurate diagnostics.

On the other hand, MRI or Magnetic Resonance Imaging is expected to register the fastest growth in the EPI therapeutics and diagnostics market. These diagnostics methods are far more sensitive in diagnostics as compared to convention CT scans, and preferred choice for certain diseases. The diagnostics are concerned ideal for chronic pancreatitis, which is expected to be the main driver of growth in the EPI therapeutics and diagnostics market. Hence, the MRI diagnostics are expected to outpace all other forms of diagnostics in the near future.

Weight loss and nutritional diets present a significant opportunity on the horizon in the EPI therapeutics and diagnostics market. EPI results in weight loss for patients as their body is unable to break down fats and protein required. Additionally, the rise of incidences of chronic diseases like HIV, cancer, and lifestyle choices such as smoking are likely to exacerbate the current crisis in preventive healthcare. Moreover, the widespread demand for weight loss treatments, and growing awareness about nutrition are expected to aid growth of the growth. Hence, the rising demand for healthy nutrition and its awareness are expected to be a major boon for the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency therapeutics and diagnostics market.

