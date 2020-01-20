High-Performance Polyamides market Growth and Sales forecast 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global High-Performance Polyamides market is accounted for $1.84 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.77 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as an increase in demand for high-performance polyamides in the medical industry and growing importance on weight diminution in the automotive sector are driving the high-performance polyamides market. However, the huge price and high opposition from hybrid polymers and composites are limiting the growth of this market.

High-performance polyamide (HPPA) is a kind of synthetic thermoplastic resin from the polyamide family. Polymers are supplemented to the HPPA resin to make it helpful for particular applications. The combination of polymers and additive is referred to as a composite. High-performance polyamides are injection-molded into parts of different shapes that are used in a wide variety of applications.

Request for Report sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11458

On the basis of End User, transportation is the largest end-user in this market because of increasing usage of HPPAs in manufacturing of fuel systems, induction systems, coolant systems, and engine components. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for high-performance polyamides due to the presence of major manufacturers of high-performance polyamides in the region, growing end-use industries, such as transportation, electrical & electronics, and medical in major countries such as China and India.

Some of the key players profiled in the High-Performance Polyamides Market include Zhejiang NHU Co, Ube Industries, Toyobo Co , Solvay SA, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Royal DSM N.V., Mitsui Chemicals, BASF SE, Laxness, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, EMS-Grivory, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, and Arkema Group.

Types Covered:

• PPA

• PA 12

• PA 11

• PARA

• PA 9T

• PA 46

Products Covered

• Kevlar Fibers

• Nomex

End User Covered:

• Medical

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Transportation

• Others End Users

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11458

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Report Description: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/SMRC/high-performance-polyamides-market