Human Rabies Vaccine Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2025

Rabies is a severe disease caused by the rabies virus belonging to family Rhabodoviridae. Rabies is primarily a disease found in animals; however, humans too can be infected through bites of animals such as dogs, raccoons, cats, foxes, bats, and other mammals. Rabies virus infects the central nervous system causing disease in the brain, ultimately leading to death.

The early symptoms of rabies are similar to those of other diseases; however, as the disease progresses, specific symptoms appear such as hallucination, insomnia, anxiety, paralysis hyper salivation, hydrophobia etc. Rabies can be prevented by vaccine which is made from inactivated rabies virus. The vaccine is prescribed for high-risk people. It is also given to a person after exposure to the disease for prevention of rabies.

The global human rabies vaccine market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. According to WHO, in 99% of the cases, pet dogs are responsible for the transmission of the virus to humans. Adoption of dogs as pets is a popular trend across the world. Therefore, it is a driving factor of the growth of global human rabies vaccine market. Rise in number of adoption of pets such as dogs, cats, etc. Globally, incidence of human rabies in developing countries, prevalence of animal bite incidences, etc. are expected to propel the global human rabies vaccine market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rise in awareness about the disease, government initiatives to eradicate the disease, entry of new vaccine manufacturers, development in R&D, etc. are the other factors fuelling the growth of the global market through 2025. However, factors such as stringent government regulation regarding efficacy and safety and lack of supply of the vaccine in remote areas are anticipated to be the major restraints of global human rabies vaccine market during the forecast period.

The global human rabies vaccine market can be segmented into cell line type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of cell line type, the global human rabies vaccine market can be divided into chick embryo cells, Vero cell, BHK cells, and others. Vero cell line vaccine is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market due feasibility of Vero cells. Based on application, the global human rabies vaccine market can be classified into post-exposure prophylaxis and pre-exposure prophylaxis. Based on the distribution channel the global market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.

Geographically, the global human rabies vaccine market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the human rabies vaccine market with the largest share during the forecast period. Surge in investment by the Governments in the countries and public sector, programs to eradicate rabies from the region, etc. are propelling the growth of the global market in the North America.

Furthermore, rise in awareness, animal vaccination, high health care expenditure etc. are some other factors leading to the expansion of the market in the region. Europe is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market due to increase in health care expenditure, rise in pet adoption, etc. in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. It is a highly lucrative market owing to the high prevalence of rabies, immunization programs induced by the Governments of the countries, growing investment in R&D sector, entry of new vaccine manufacturers in countries such as India, etc.

To obtain a significant position in the global market the key players in the human rabies vaccine market engage in mergers and acquisitions, robust R&D, cost-effective and efficient vaccine products, collaborative partnerships etc. Some of the prominent players operating in the global human rabies vaccine market are Serum Institute of India, Novartis AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Merck & Co., Inc.

