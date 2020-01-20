Inflatable Dome Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

An inflatable dome is a dome-shaped, air-supported structure that is covered with one or more layers of pliable materials and anchored to the ground. Air is the key support of the structure, wherein the access is via airlocks. The shape of the inflatable dome creates the maximum volume for the least amount of material. Inflatable domes are highly portable and quick and easy to install and dismantle. This makes them suitable for use in temporary events. Inflatable domes are most commonly used in corporate events, product launch ceremonies, exhibitions, private parties, and festivals.

The global inflatable dome market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. Key factors driving the global inflatable dome market include rising adoption of the ‘quick-space room’ concept and increase in the number of sports events across the globe. Moreover, rapid rise in the number of B2B exhibitions, events, and shows is projected to drive the demand for inflatable domes in the next few years.

Additionally, growth of the e-commerce industry has created better opportunities for producers and suppliers of inflatable domes. In order to cater to a wide range of customers across the world, producers and suppliers of inflatable domes are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce portals. The promotion of inflatable domes through various online channels is projected to present attractive opportunities to the global inflatable dome market in the next few years.

The global inflatable dome market can be segmented based on type, size, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the global market can be bifurcated into single-skin domes and double-skin domes. The double-skin domes segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on size, the global inflatable dome market can be classified into 4m to 8m, 9 m to 16m, and above 16m. Based on application, the market can be categorized into household, commercial, and others. The commercial segment is projected to dominate the market in the near future. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be segregated into offline and online. The offline segment can be sub-classified into dealerships and direct selling. The online segment can be sub-categorized into e-commerce portals and company-owned websites.

In terms of region, the global inflatable dome market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant rate in the near future, due to increase in the demand for quick-space rooms. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate in the near future, due to rise in the utilization of inflatable domes in different sporting events. The inflatable dome market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a considerable pace in the near future, due to increase in usage of inflatable domes in B2B exhibitions in China, Japan, and India.

Prominent players operating in the global inflatable dome market are Covair Structures Ltd., ESA Interplan s.r.o., Inflatable Structures Ltd., Airstar, Go-Dome, Science Interactive Group1, Aier Inflatables, and Airquee Ltd. These players are projected to face strong competition in the near future, with the presence of a large number of local players in the market. Major manufacturers are focusing on product innovations and research & development activities. Companies are involved in mergers and acquisitions with local players to expand their product portfolios. Manufacturers in developing economies are focusing on reducing their production costs for sustainable growth of their business.

This post was originally published on Market Reports Observer