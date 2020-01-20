Know The Current Scenario And Insights Of Dehydrated Fruit Ingredients Market

The fruits produced by removing their moisture content and processing them to a usable form for the food and other industries are called as dehydrated fruit ingredients. They are mostly manufactured by freeze drying and converting them to a powdered form, flakes or often in the form of mixed blends. The consumer dislike towards fruits and vegetables have led to the growth of the dehydrated fruit ingredients market. They are widely used in the manufacture of food flavors and aromas and the rising demand for the natural ingredients in food colors and flavors is likely to boost the growth of the dehydrated fruit ingredients market in the forecast period.

Dehydrated Fruit Ingredients Market: Segmentation

The dehydrated fruit ingredients market is segmented on the basis of form, fruit and end use.

On the basis of form, the dehydrated fruit ingredients market is segmented as powder, flakes and blends. It is mostly available in the powder form.

On the basis of fruit, the dehydrated fruit ingredients market is segmented as apple, orange, banana, mango, pumpkin, coconut and berries. The berries segment is further segmented as blueberry, blackberry, strawberry and others.

On the basis of end use, the dehydrated fruit ingredients market is segmented as functional food, functional beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and pet food. The functional food is further segmented as dairy, confectionary, infant formula, bakery, snack and ready to eat meals. The functional beverage is further segmented as smoothies and juices.

Dehydrated Fruit Ingredients Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The health trend seems to be a major driving factor for the dehydrated fruit ingredients market. Consumer demand for exotic and savory flavors coupled with the availability of the raw materials and product innovation is also fueling the growth of the dehydrated fruit ingredients market. As these products are a natural source of sugars, they are a valid alternative for the consumers who are reducing artificial sugar consumption in their diet. The attempts to reduce sugar consumption is also an important factor boosting the growth of the dehydrated fruit ingredients market. Apart from these factors, the dehydrated fruit ingredients market has also grown due to the demand for natural texturizing agents and shelf stable ingredients. Fruits are known to lose their nutritional properties after their processing and dehydration. The consumer awareness of such knowledge, regarding the drawbacks of the processed food, is likely to hinder the growth of the dehydrated fruit ingredients market. Currently, the trend for natural fiber based food is one of the factors driving the growth of the functional food market. The extracts from blueberries, apples and pumpkins are a rich source of fibers. Such unique properties of some dehydrated fruits are also fuelling the growth of the dehydrated fruit ingredients.

Dehydrated Fruit Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook

In North America, the inclusion of powdered fruit ingredients in cookies and granolas is well known and popularly consumed. The growth of the bakery and snack industry is indirectly boosting the growth of the dehydrated fruit ingredients market. In Europe, the use of fruit ingredients is very common in breakfast cereals. Also, the demand for clean label products, that is food products without artificial additives, is also boosting the growth of the dehydrated fruit ingredients market. In Asia Pacific, the easy availability of raw materials, low production costs and the launch of innovative food products is likely to boost the growth of the dehydrated fruit ingredients market. Africa is the leading region in the manufacture of processed fruits and hence, is likely to exhibit the highest growth for the dehydrated fruits ingredients market in the forecast period.

Dehydrated Fruit Ingredients Market: Key Players

Marshall Ingredients.

BATA FOOD

Inspired ingredients

FutureCeuticals

Kanegrade Ltd.

Silva International

