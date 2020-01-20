Marine Desalination Market to See Massive Growth by 2025: Sembcorp, IDE Technologies, SUEZ Water

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Marine Desalination Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) & Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) etc and important players/vendors such as Sembcorp (Singapore), IDE Technologies (Isreal), NanoH2O (United States), SUEZ Water (France), Veolia (France), Doosan Corporation (South Korea), AMPAC USA (United States), APPLIED MEMBRANES, INC. (United States), Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A. (Italy) and Hyflux Ltd (Singapore).The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Global Marine Desalination Market Overview:

Water reuse in the maritime industry has become an increasingly important part of water resources management around the world will help to boost the global Marine Desalination market in the forecasted period. Desalination is a process that separates dissolved salts and other minerals from seawater or other salinized/brackish water. Marine Desalination is mainly to provide drinking water and agricultural water, and sometimes edible salt is also produced as a by-product. It is considered as a substitute and sustainable supply of freshwater with the required quantity and quality. The major benefit of desalination is that it can continue to deliver high-quality drinking water for consumption, even during periods of drought. Also, It provides an alternative source of water that will make our overall supply more diverse and less vulnerable to interruption.

Market Drivers

Rising demand for clean water on the marine

Need to Replace Older Facilities with Energy-Efficient Processes

Increasing Urbanized Population

Market Trend

Increasing Infrastructures Development In Marine Industries

Rapidly Growing Industrialization

Restraints

High Cost of Technology and Capital Investments

Rising concern Regarding Environment

Opportunities

High demand For Hybrid Desalination Process

Technological Innovation in Process and Systems Used

Challenges

Strict Marine Regulations Regarding Desalinated Brine Discharge

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Sembcorp (Singapore), IDE Technologies (Isreal), NanoH2O (United States), SUEZ Water (France), Veolia (France), Doosan Corporation (South Korea), AMPAC USA (United States), APPLIED MEMBRANES, INC. (United States), Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A. (Italy) and Hyflux Ltd (Singapore). Analyst at HTF MI see European Manufacturers to retain maximum share of Global Marine Desalination market by 2024.

Market Highlights:

On 3rd April 2019, SUEZ has completed a 9.5 million dollars asset purchase agreement of the water and wastewater systems in Mahoning Township, Pennsylvania, expanding the company’s service into Montour County. Prior approval from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) was granted paving the way for SUEZ to begin operations today.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Marine Desalination market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Marine Desalination market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Marine Desalination Providers, Government Regulatory Bodies, Government Research Organizations, Private Research Organizations and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

